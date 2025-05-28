2025 NCAA Qualifier Ava Whitaker Joining Texas A&M After Two Years At Indiana

2025 NCAA Qualifier Ava Whitaker has announced she will transfer to Texas A&M beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Whitaker began her collegiate career at Indiana and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“After 2 years at Indiana, I made the decision to enter the transfer portal and find a good fit closer to home. Endless thanks to the Indiana coaches for believing in me and encouraging me! After much consideration, I decided to continue my education and swimming career at Texas A&M University! Thank you to Coaches Blaire, Wes, Allyson, Jamie, and Duncan for this incredible opportunity! GIG ‘EM! & BTHO EVERYBODY!”

As a freshman, Whitaker finished her season at the Big Ten Championships. There she swam to a 9th place finish in the 200 fly (1:57.67), 14th place finish in the 100 fly (53.40), and 32nd place finish in the 200 IM (2:02.48).

The Texas native made huge strides this past season, first swimming a personal best of a 1:55.26 200 fly at midseason. She improved upon that time at the 2025 Big Ten Championships, swimming to a 2nd place finish as she touched in a 1:55.17. She also was 11th in the 100 fly in a 52.47 but notched a personal best 52.32 in prelims.

Whitaker earned an invite to 2025 NCAAs, finishing 30th in the 100 fly in a personal best 52.10. She also was 36th in the 200 fly in a 1:56.50.

Whitaker’s lifetime best SCY times:

100 fly: 52.10

200 fly: 1:55.17

The Texas A&M women finished 8th out of 13 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. They went on to finish 26th at NCAAs and had seven swimmers earn an individual invite. The team enters its second season under Director of Swimming and Diving Blaire Anderson.

Whitaker is a huge addition for the Aggies as her 200 fly would have made the SEC ‘ B’ final. The team only had two finalists in the event, both in the ‘B’ final as well. Her 100 fly would have also made the ‘B’ final as it took a 51.81 to make the ‘A’ final.