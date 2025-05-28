NCAA Division II Qualifier Rasmus Hanson Transferring To Ohio State

2025 NCAA Division II qualifier Rasmus Hanson has announced he will transfer to Ohio State for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Hanson just finished his sophomore season at Fresno Pacific. He is the younger brother of Robin Hanson who just finished his senior season at Cal.

The Sweden native arrived at Fresno Pacific in fall 2023. He captured numerous conference titles as a freshman, swimming to a 1:37.09 200 free as well as a 4:32.00 500 free. He went on to swim at the 2024 NCAA Division II Championships where he finished 20th in the 200 free (1:37.34), 20th in the 500 free (4:29.24), and 33rd in the 100 free (44.76).

He switched his event lineup this past season, capturing conference titles in the 50 free (20.05), 100 free (44.07), and 200 free (1:37.48). He also was 2nd in the 200 fly in a lifetime best 1:50.08. He just missed finals at 2025 Division II NCAAs as he was 17th in the 200 free in a 1:36.62. He also finished 23rd in the 100 free (43.95) and 25th in the 50 free (20.11).

Hanson’s best SCY times:

50 free: 19.71

100 free: 43.86

200 free: 1:36.14

500 free: 4:29.24

The Ohio State men finished 3rd at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 1100 points, only 48 points behind 2nd place Michigan. Tomas Navikonis led the way with 76 individual points including Big Ten titles in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

Based on his best times, Hanson would have made the Big Ten ‘C’ final in the 50 free and 200 free. He also is just off what it took to final in the 100 free (43.48). Freshman Matt Klinge led the way in the 50 free this past season with a 18.78.

Hanson is not the only transfer to join Ohio State this fall as Isaac Fleig will arrive from Arizona State. Fleig primarily specializes in distance freestyle.