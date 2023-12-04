Nebraska Excellent on Final Day, Wins Team Title at 2023 Hawkeye Invitational

2023 HAWKEYE INVITE

November 30-December 2, 2023

University of Iowa Aquatic Center, Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

TEAMS

Iowa

Nebraska

Rutgers

Iowa State

New Mexico State

Colorado State

Northern Iowa (diving only)

Coe College (diving only)

The 2023 Hawkeye Invitational is now in the books, with the 3rd day of the meet completed. The hosting Iowa Hawkeyes were leading the meet through the first two days, however, Big Ten opponent Nebraska pulled into the lead on the final day and ended up winning the meet.

Nebraska got off to a hot start on Saturday, seeing Genevieve Jorgenson take the 1650 in 16:15.82. It was a great mid-season mile for Jorgenson, coming in just 2 seconds off her personal best of 16:13.34, which she swam at the NCAA Championships in March of this year. She also won the race on Saturday by 15 seconds.

The Huskers then made it 2-for-2 on the night, seeing Sarah Barton take the 200 back in 1:57.28. It was an excellent performance for Barton, taking more than a second off her career best of 1:58.44, which she set back at the 2022 Big Ten Championships, almost 2 years ago. Colorado State freshman Tess Whineray had a huge swim of her own for 2nd, clocking a 1:57.51. Whineray, who came to Colorado State from New Zealand, had a yards personal best of 2:01.32 heading into the day.

Speaking of Colorado State, they went on to pick up a win in the next event: the 100 free. Lexie Trietley clocked a 49.76 to win the race, touching first by over half a second. She also clipped her personal best of 49.79 with the swim.

Iowa freshman Olivia Swalley, who had an exceptional weekend, claimed victory in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:12.92. She won a very tight race over Nebraska’s Maia Hall, who touched 2nd in 2:13.18. Hall was out faster, splitting 1:03.46 on the opening 100 to Swalley’s 1:04.33. Swalley then closed the gap on the 3rd 50 and was able to inch into the lead on the final lap. The performance was a huge personal best for Swalley, who entered the meet with a career mark of 2:14.07. Hall’s personal best in the event is a 2:10.74, which she swam at last year’s Hawkeye Invite. Additionally, Swalley’s swim now ranks her as #4 all-time in Iowa history in the 200 breast.

Nebraska was back on top in the 200 fly, seeing Anastasia Tichy win an impossibly tight race with Iowa’s Scarlet Martin. Martin was firmly in control of the race through the first 150 yards. She was out in 56.68 on the opening 100, well ahead of Tichy’s 57.56. Martin then slightly out-split Tichy again on the 3rd 50, hitting the 150-yard turn in 1:27.44, while Tichy was 1:28.35. With a lead of almost a full second, Martin began to fade ever so slightly on the final 50. She ended up splitting 31.45 coming home, while Tichy was 30.52. It was just enough for Tichy and she got her hands on the wall in 1:58.87, 0.02 seconds ahead of Martin’s 1:58.89. A freshman from Austria, Tichy’s performance marks a new career best for her. Martin has been a bit faster, holding a personal best of 1:57.91.

Iowa closed out the meet with a victory, taking the 400 free relay. Sabina Kupcova (50.30), Jenna Kerr (49.87), Olivia Swalley (50.27), Scarlet Martin (50.03) combined to clock a 3:20.47, winning the race by almost 3 seconds.

Iowa State found themselves on top of the podium in platform diving, where Kate Mitchell put up a score of 212.50 to win. The Cyclones actually put out a 1-2 punch in the event, as Ally Blumenfeld scored a total of 206.70 to earn 2nd.

