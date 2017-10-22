Nebraska Beats Iowa State 193-102

Nebraska vs Iowa State

Saturday, October 21st

Lincoln, Nebraska

Short course yards

Live results link, also on MeetMobile (“Nebraska v. Iowa State”)

Team Scores

Nebraska: 193

Iowa State: 102

Nebraska beat Iowa state 193-102 in their home opener on Saturday, October 21st. The Huskers dominated the Cyclones by winning 14 of 16 events, dropping only the 50 and 100 free. Nebraska also managed the damage from losing those events well, taking 2nd, 4th, and 5th in the 50 free, and 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 100 free. That means Iowa State only outscored Nebraska in the 2 events they won by a score of 22-15.

Nebraska’s Kaylyn Flatt won the 1000 free in a best time of 10:09.89, dropping 8 seconds from her old best time of 10:17.91. Flatt later went on to win the 500 in a time of 5:00.61, which was only 3 seconds faster than her first 500 split in the 1000 (5:03.60). Jordan Ehly went her 3rd fastest 200 breast ever to win the event in 2:13.93 (best time 2:13.38).

Press Release – Nebraska:

Lincoln– Six members of the Nebraska swimming and diving team set career bests in the home opener against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Huskers remain undefeated with a final score of 193-102.

The Big Red started the meet off strong in the 200-yard medley relay with Carla Gonzalez-Garcia, Tori Beeler, Dana Posthuma and Lindsay Helferich in the lane (1:44.97) for first place. Autumn Haebig, Gwen Worlton, Izzie Murray and Allie Worrall followed for second (1:45.80).

After Flatt set a new career best with her time of 10:09.89 in the 1,000-yard freestyle, Haebig set a personal best of her own in the 200-yard freestyle with her time of 1:52.01.

Morgan McCafferty recorded a first place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with her time of 57.20.

The Huskers swept the 100-yard breaststroke with Beeler (1:03.00), senior captain Jordan Ehly (1:03.72) and Worlton (1:04.48) rounding out the top-three finishes, respectively.

In the 200-yard butterfly, freshman Izzie Murray found a first place finish for the Big Red (2:04.10). Posthuma followed for second (2:04.73) and Madison Coughlen for third (2:04.83).

Helferich knotched a second place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (24.08).

The Huskers swept the three-meter dive with Abi Knapton in first (328.35), Katrina Voge in second (288.22) for a new personal best and Grace (266.02).

In the 100-yard freestyle, freshman Jessica Pentlarge knotched a second place finish and a new career best (52.30). Worrall followed for third place (52.47).

Gonzalez-Garcia recorded a first place finish (2:03.90) in the 200-yard backstroke while Anna McDonald came in second (2:04.01) and Haebig finished third (2:05.80).

In the 200- yard breaststroke, Ehly (2:13.93), Beeler (2:20.06) and Worlton (2:21.02) once again rounded out the top three, respectively.

Flatt found a second first-place finish of the day in the 500 free with her time of 5:00.61. Freshman Alli Kopas set a personal best in her second place finish (5:04.99).

Murray set a career best in the 100-yard butterfly with her time of 55.83. Posthuma followed for second (56.21).

In the one-meter dive, Knapton finished first (277.27), Tiernon came in second (240.08) and Voge finished third (238.20).

Beeler won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.77, followed by Shea Bougie for second (2:07.96) and Kopas for third (2:09.29).

The Big Red finished strong in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a first-place finish by Haebig, Helferich, Gonzalez-Garcia and Worrall (3:29.75).

The Huskers advance to 2-0 on the season and will travel to Fayetville on Nov. 3 to take on Arkansas at 4 p.m.

Press Release – Iowa State:

LINCOLN, Neb. – Iowa State fell to Nebraska by a score of 193-102 on Saturday. In the loss, newcomer Anna Andersen and Laura Miksch both won freestyle events. The Cyclones move to 6-37-1 against the Huskers all time.

In the 1000 freestyle, Keely Soellner remained strong for the Cyclones, taking second with a 10:24.91. Also scoring for Iowa State was Jessi Storer (10:49.15), posting a fifth-place finish. The 200 freestyle continued the Cyclones’ momentum, as seniors Mary Kate Luddy (1:53.57) and Silqi Luo (1:53.87) took second and third. Roberts (57.44) also took second-place in the 100 backstroke.

Iowa State was able to secure its first victory of the event with Laura Miksch (23.86) winning the 50 freestyle, with Anna Andersen (24.35) close behind in third. That brought the score to 37-94 Huskers at the first diving break.

Nebraska swept the three-meter board, with Dana Liva leading the way for Iowa State placing fourth with a score of 255.07. On the one-meter board, it was a different story for the Cyclones. Dana Liva ‘s score of 246 put her in second, while Sydney Ronald took third with a 229.05.

Following the short intermission, Anna Andersen secured her first victory as a Cyclone with her time of 51.85 in the 100 Free. Silqi Luo (53.17) scored as well for Iowa State, placing fifth.

“I’m pretty happy right now,” Andersen said. “A lot of us girls had pretty good performances today. I usually don’t go that fast until a midseason meet, so it’s reassuring to see how much progress I have made here.”

Haas (2:24.74) and Delaquis (2:25.03), who competed very close in the exhibition meet, were both able to finish in the top-five in the 200 breaststroke. Soellner (5:05.30) finished third, three-tenths away from second in the 500 freestyle, and Luddy (56.76) also finished third in the 100 butterfly.

In the final event of the meet, Iowa State’s top relay of Andersen, Luo, Soellner and Hundley took second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:31.26 to end the meet.

“We had some really good performances,” head coach Duane Sorenson commented following the meet. “We had some other swims that we have room to improve on.”

UP NEXT

The Cyclones have their first regular season home meet against Omaha on Oct. 27. The meet kicks off at 6 p.m. and admission is free.