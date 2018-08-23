NCAA Releases Division III Time Standards For 2018-2019

The NCAA Division III time standards for the 2018-2019 season are out, though there isn’t much significant change from last season.

36 of the 62 cuts have gotten faster, but most of them only by small margins of a tenth of a second or two. The faster cuts are split perfectly between men and women, with 18 of 31 men’s cuts and 18 of 31 women’s cuts getting faster for 2018-2019.

Only one single cut got slower this season: the women’s 200 IM B cut, which rose from 2:05.78 last year to 2:06.56 this season.

2018-2019 will be the second season with the NCAA’s adjusted selection numbers at the Division III level. Last season, the NCAA amended its selection policies to raise the women’s cap, inviting 319 women to the NCAA Championships.

You can see the full list of time standards below:

Men Women
A Standard B Standard Event A Standard B Standard
19.66 20.66 50 free 22.73 23.75
43.34 45.33 100 free 49.49 51.78
1:36.74 1:40.11 200 free 1:47.34 1:52.37
4:20.26 4:33.75 500 free 4:45.33 5:00.62
15:02.59 16:16.65 1650 free 16:27.52 17:33.72
47.27 50.13 100 back 54.12 57.18
1:44.47 1:50.04 200 back 1:55.94 2:03.61
52.11 56.23 100 breast 1:01.13 1:04.79
1:53.85 2:04.80 200 breast 2:12.91 2:21.91
47.19 49.44 100 fly 52.92 56.78
1:45.59 1:50.85 200 fly 1:56.90 2:05.85
1:45.47 1:51.75 200 IM 2:00.48 2:06.56
3:47.19 4:01.49 400 IM 4:13.77 4:30.76
1:22.44 200 free relay 1:35.63
3:03.29 400 free relay 3:29.60
6:47.12 800 free relay 7:39.30
1:31.17 200 medley relay 1:45.35
3:21.21 400 medley relay 3:51.41

You can also see the NCAA documents here:

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

These are a bit extreme lol can’t wait to see D2

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!