NCAA President: “The Format of Our Championships Will Have to Change”

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Friday that was his most definitive yet about the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on next season’s collegiate athletics.

“It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner,” the statement reads in part.

The statement came 2 days before Arizona State’s swimming & diving teams became the first Power 5 varsity athletics programs to announce that they would not compete during the 2020-2021 season, instead choosing to redshirt their entire roster.

Emmert said discussions about the 22 NCAA championships scheduled to be held at the end of the fall season will be continued in November.

“Today the Board of Governors and I agreed that we must continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week,” Emmert said. “The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November. We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner. We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions. We will continue our discussions in August.”

As the school year draws nearer-and-nearer, there seems to be weekly runs on new decisions for the collegiate athletics season. Division III of the NCAA appears to be on its way to pushing off intercollegiate athletics for the entirety of the fall season, and the footsteps are becoming louder in Division I, with several mid-major conferences, and Arizona State swimming, delaying or canceling seasons.

The only fall aquatic sport is men’s water polo.

Note that, while NCAA football is a fall sport, in FBS, the most visible level of college football, no NCAA National Championship is awarded. The College Football Playoff is not an NCAA Championship event.

2020-2021 Fall Sports NCAA Championships Schedule

Division I:

Women’s Field Hockey – November 20-22, 2020, Norfolk, Virginia

Men’s Cross Country Finals – November 21, 2020, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Women’s Cross Country Finals – November 21, 2020, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Women’s Soccer – December 4-6, 2020, Cary, North Carolina

Men’s Soccer – December 11-13, 2020, Santa Barbara, California

Women’s Volleyball – December 17-19, 2020, Omaha, Nebraska

Men’s FCS Football Championship – January 9, 2021, Site TBD

National Collegiate (where there is only one division in the NCAA):

Men’s National Collegiate Water Polo Finals – December 5-6, 2020, Stanford, California

Division II:

Women’s Field Hockey – November 20-22, 2020, Bloomsburg, PA

Women’s Cross Country Finals – November 21, 2020 – Evansville, Indiana

Men’s Cross Country Finals – November 21, 2020 – Evansville, Indiana

Women’s Soccer – December 10-12, 2020, Tampa, Florida

Men’s Soccer – December 10-12, 2020, Tampa, Florida

Women’s Volleyball – December 10-12, 2020 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Football Championship – December 19, 2020, McKinney, Texas

Division III: