NCAA D3 200 Fly Champ Cooper Knapp Transfers to UConn

Cooper Knapp from Glen Falls, New York has transferred from SUNY New Paltz to University of Connecticut for his final two years of eligibility. Knapp graduated from Glens Falls High School and swam two years for the Hawks. During his first year, Knapp was named SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and received First Team All-SUNYAC honors. He won the 200 fly (1:51.48) and 100 back (50.37) at the 2017 SUNYAC Championships and set a new conference and school record in the 200 fly.

As a sophomore, he won all three of his individual events at 2018 SUNYAC Championships: 200 IM (1:50.46), 400 IM (3:59.67), and 200 fly (1:49.01). He set a new conference and program record in the 400 IM and 200 IM and was named SUNYAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year, once again receiving First Team All-SUNYAC honors.

At 2018 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships, Knapp wrapped up his sophomore campaign by winning the national championship in the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.45. He also finished 6th in the 400 IM (3:55.47) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:48.28).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.45

400 IM – 3:55.47

200 IM – 1:48.28

200 free – 1:45.34

100 free – 45.61

50 free – 22.13

