NCAA Champion Paige Madden Won’t Use Fifth Year of NCAA Eligibility

Paige Madden has decided to go out on top.

The University of Virginia senior had an NCAA Championship performance to remember last weekend, sweeping her individual events, adding a fourth title in the 800 free relay, and leading the Cavs to the first NCAA team championship in ACC history.

Speaking to Virginia Sports after the event, the senior said that she won’t be using the extra year of eligibility that was granted to student-athletes competing this season due to the pandemic.

“There’s no way I can top what happened this weekend, and so I think it’s good just to go out on top,” said Madden. “It’s a bittersweet ending, but I’m glad that it happened the way that it did.”

The 22-year-old will graduate this spring with a degree in kinesiology, and eventually plans on becoming a physician assistant.

It’s become an interesting topic of debate on whether or not student-athletes will use the extra year granted to them.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo told SwimSwam that while he has yet to have direct conversations with his athletes on the topic, he doesn’t expect any of the seniors to return for a fifth year.

The other seniors on Virginia’s women’s roster are Kyla Valls, Caroline Gmelich and diver Jocelyn Porter, all of whom were NCAA qualifiers.

In general, many coaches have been hesitant to declare whether their seniors will return for a fifth year or not, with at least one saying that the decision could depend on how athletes are feeling after this summer’s Olympic Trials and/or Olympic Games. The general consensus is that not many top athletes will be taking advantage of the opportunity, especially on the women’s side of the pool.

The rule doesn’t only apply to current seniors, either. In theory, the echo of the extra season of eligibility will be felt for the next four seasons.

It’s also plausible that we’ll see more swimmers use the extra season in future years, with the ability to plan ahead, compared to this year’s crop of seniors who only found out about the extra year of eligibility after the season had already begun.