NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Nicole Maier Transferring To USC For COVID-19 Fifth Year

2023 and 2024 NCAA ‘B’ finalist Nicole Maier has announced she will transfer to USC to use her COVID-19 fifth year. Maier spent her undergraduate career at Miami-OH and was originally slated to spend her fifth year this past season with the Florida Gators.

Maier did not swim for the Gators at all this past season. Her only competitions in the last year have been at the international level as she represents Germany. She swam at the 2024 European Championships and was highlighted by a 3rd place finish in the 200 free. She went on to represent Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics, swimming on the country’s 4×200 free relay in prelims. That relay finished 10th overall.

Last December, Maier competed at the 2024 SC World Championships. She finished 15th in the individual 200 free and also swam on the country’s 4×100 free and 4×200 free relays.

Her last NCAA competition was 2024 NCAAs where she finished 11th in the 400 IM (4:06.01), 18th in the 500 free (4:39.73), and 22nd in the 100 free (47.95). Her 11th place finish in the 400 IM earned her six points.

She also made the NCAA ‘B’ final in the 400 IM back in 2023. There she finished 9th in a 4:05.84. That swim still stands as her personal best.

Maier’s Best SCY Times:

100 free: 47.77

200 free: 1:43.90

500 free: 4:39.73

200 IM: 1:56.04

400 IM: 4:05.84

The USC women finished 5th at the 2025 Big Ten Championships and went on to finish 11th at 2025 NCAAs. Hungarian native Minna Abraham led the team at NCAAs with 31 points including a 2nd place finish in the 200 free. At last summer’s European Championships, Abraham notably finished just ahead of Maier in the race as Abraham was 2nd and Maier was 3rd.

Maier’s 400 IM personal best would have made the NCAA ‘B’ final once again this past year as it took a 4:07.29 to earn a second swim. Her 200 free lifetime best also would have made the NCAA ‘B’ final as it took a 1:44.18 to make it back.

In addition to her individual impact, Maier has the potential to be a boost at the relay level. The team’s 800 free relay earned All-American honors with a 7th place finish. The team consisted of Abraham, Claire Tuggle, Macky Hodges, and Ella Ristic. Hodges (1:44.14 split) has since transferred to Indiana while Ristic (1:45.21 split) just finished her fifth year.

USC’s 400 free relay was 6th at NCAAs and graduates its first two legs. Vasilissa Buinaia and Caroline Famous just finished their graduate seasons.