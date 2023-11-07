NC State’s Luke Miller, UNC’s Greer Pattison Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Luke Miller is the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week and North Carolina’s Greer Pattison was selected the Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Pitt’s Dylan Reed earned his second Men’s Diver of the Week laurels, while UNC’s Aranza Vazquez claimed Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Luke Miller, Sr., NC State, Broomfield, Ohio
Miller had a record-setting weekend for the Wolfpack to help the men sweep their tri-meet over the weekend. Miller clocked a 19.18 in the 50-yard free, setting a pool record and turning in the third-fastest time in the country. Then in the 100 fly, he set another pool record, clocking a 44.17, which is currently the fastest time in the nation and a NCAA A standard qualifying time. In the 400 yard freestyle relay, the Broomfield, Ohio, native posted a 41.46 split as the anchor to help NC State to a pool record with a total time of 2:49.40 for a first-place finish. To close out the night, Miller was a part of another pool record in the 200 medley relay, where his split of 18.75 guided the Wolfpack to another first-place finish with a total time of 1:23.61, qualifying for NCAA A standards.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina, Scottsdale, Arizona
Pattison posted three season-best times in UNC’s dual meet at South Carolina, earning three first-place finishes. She swam 51.97 – the eighth-best time in the nation – in the 100 back for a first-place finish, followed by a 22.63 in the 50 free for a second-place finish, missing her personal record by .04 seconds. She also swam the leadoff leg for the fifth-fastest 400 freestyle relay in the nation (3:15.83) and the seventh-fastest 200 medley in the nation (1:37.12), leading UNC to victory in both events. Pattison earned NCAA B Cut qualifying times in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Dylan Reed, Fifth year, Pitt, McLean, Virginia
Reed helped lead the Panthers to a dual victory over George Washington by earning first place in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter events. The fifth year scored a 382.65 on the 1-meter and a 460.35 on the 3-meter. Reed was just two points shy of breaking the school record in the 3-meter, as the Panthers claimed the top five places in both events.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico
Vazquez Montaño swept both diving events for the second time in as many meets this season in UNC’s dual meet at South Carolina. The senior scored a 336.83 on the 1-meter and a 369.00 on the 3-meter, winning the 1M by 47.48 points and the 3M by 76.80 points.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina