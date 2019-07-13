NC State’s Knowles, Brown Tie With 1:49.8 200 FR at Greensboro Sectional

2019 ESSZ Summer Long Course Championship

July 11-14th

Greensboro. NC

Long Course Meters

The second day of action in Greensboro featured just three events – the 200 free, 100 back, and 400 IM. The Wolfpack tied for first in the men’s 200 free, with Eric Knowles and Zach Brown both touching in 1:49.87. Brown had made waves on day one with his 1:57.1 200 fly. Both swimmers had massive time drops. Knowles had a personal best of 1:51.13 heading into this meet, while Brown was a 1:54.47.

The Wolfpack also picked up a win in the women’s 200 free, where Kylee Alons narrowly got her hand on the wall before Kentucky’s Geena Freriks, 2:01.05 to 2:01.21. Alons was out well ahead of the field, flipping at the 100 in 58.16. She then fell off that pace, however, splitting 31.54 and 31.35 on the last two 50s. Kentucky’s Bridgette Alexander won the women’s 100 back, clocking a 1:01.81 to mark the only time in the field under 1:02.

Another Wolfpack win came from Jacob Johnson, who won the men’s 100 back. Johnson narrowly beat out teammate Hennessey Stuart, 55.66 to 55.83. Stuart was out faster, splitting 26.83, but Johnson was back faster, splitting 28.58 coming home.

Kentucky won both the women’s and men’s 400 Im. Bailey Bonnett won the women’s IM, clocking a 4:49.05. Bonnett split 1:05.45, 1:16.24, 1:20.23, and 1:07.13 respectively. Kyle Barker won the men’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:26.41. Barker’s time was a personal best, coming in over a second under his previous best of 4:28.07.