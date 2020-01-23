NC State Hits The Road For ACC Matchup with Virginia

Courtesy: NC State Athletics

RALEIGH – The NC State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to travel to Charlottesville, Va., on Fri., Jan. 24 to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at the University of Virginia Aquatic Center.

The first diving events are set to begin at 1 p.m., and the swimming events will start at 4 p.m. The meet will be streamed live on the ACC Network Extra beginning at 4 p.m.

NC State at Virginia

Date: Friday, Jan. 24

Time: 1 p.m. diving, 4 p.m. swimming

Location: University of Virginia Aquatic Center

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra

LAST TIME OUT:

The Pack enters the meet after a pair of sweeps by the men’s and women’s teams over UNC and Duke. Making their 2020 debut last weekend, the teams impressed on their way to their fifth consecutive sweep over the Tar Heels, and their eighth consecutive sweep over the Blue Devils.

PACK IN THE POLLS:

The women’s swimming and diving team is tabbed at No. 3 in the latest College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Dual Meet Poll, which marks the highest ranking in program history for the women.

The women jumped three spots from the previous poll, which was released on December 11, to become the top-ranked squad in the ACC of five teams featured. The squad has not fallen outside the top seven during the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, the men check in at No. 7 as the highest-ranked ACC team, and have not wavered outside the top seven spots over the course of the 2019-20 season.

ACC SWIMMER OF THE WEEK:

After winning three individual events over the course of two days, senior Makayla Sargent was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week. The honor marks the first time in her Wolfpack career that she has been named conference swimmer of the week.

Sargent won all three events in her triple last Saturday in the Pack’s final home meet (1,000-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley). Her 400-yard individual medley performance (4:12.10) registered as an NCAA B cut.

On Friday, Sargent posted an NCAA B cut in the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.86) on her way to a third-place finish, while also finding a spot on the podium in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:47.37, second place) and 500-yard freestyle (4:50.30, second place) to round out her performance at UNC.

SCOUTING THE CAVALIERS:

Virginia enters the meet with both of its teams ranked in the top 17 of the national poll.

NC State’s men have won the last five dual meets against the Cavaliers, and they have only dropped one decision to Virginia under head coach Braden Holloway ‘s leadership.

Last season, the squads swept the Cavaliers in the Pack’s final home meet of the season. The women defeated Virginia last season, 167-127 for its second dual meet win against the Cavaliers in the last three years. The men earned a 185-100 win over the Cavaliers.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

200 medley relay

1000 freestyle

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

100 breaststroke

200 butterfly

50 freestyle

Dive

100 freestyle

200 backstroke

200 breaststroke

500 freestyle

100 butterfly

Dive

200 individual medley

400 free relay