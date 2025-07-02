Navy Promotes Mark Liscinsky To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Longtime assistant coach Mark Liscinsky has been named an associate head coach for the men’s swimming and diving team, head coach Bill Roberts announced today.

“Since his arrival,” said Roberts, “Mark has been a true asset to the physical mission of the Naval Academy. He has been a joy to work side-by-side with during his time. This promotion is both a recognition of his accomplishments to date along with a symbol of our faith and trust in Mark for all that he will continue to do for the Navy swimming and diving program along with the Naval Academy.”

Liscinsky enters his 13th season with the Mids this fall. Navy has posted a 106-36 overall record, including a 44-3 mark against Patriot League opponents, since Liscinsky arrived prior to the start of the 2013-14 season. The Mids have won 10 of the possible 11 Patriot League titles and all 11 ECAC championships during his time on The Yard.

Liscinsky is a 2004 graduate of American where he was a two-time Patriot League Swimmer of the Year and remains the school record holder in the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley events, as well as being part of the 400 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay record-setting teams. He was named to the Patriot League Silver Anniversary Team in the summer of 2015 and was inducted into the American University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.