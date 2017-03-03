Natalie Grothe Completes IM Triple on Day 3 of NJCAA Championships

2017 NJCAA Junior National Championships
- March 1-4, 2017
- Buffalo, New York
- Live results
Day 3 of the 2017 NJCAA national championship meet saw the Indian River State College Pioneers win every event on the day, after having lost a rare race on each of the first two days of the meet, and another butterfly Meet Record go down.
Team Scores After Day 3:
Men’s Scores:
- Indian River State College – 1009
- Southwestern Oregon CC – 386
- Iowa Central CC – 368
- South Georgia State College – 324
- Lincoln College – 290
- Iowa Lakes Community College – 262
- Monroe Community College – 218
- Genesee Community College – 198
- Herkimer County Community College – 96
- Erie Community College – 93
- Jamestown Community College – 67
- Queensborough – 47
- Fashion Institute of Technology – 6
Women’s Scores:
- Indian River State College – 873
- South Georgia State College – 421
- Iowa Central Community College – 394.5
- Southwest Oregon CC – 353.5
- Monroe Community College – 287
- Lincoln College – 262.5
- Genesee Community College – 156.5
- Iowa Lakes Community College – 1126
- Fashion Institute of Technology – 119
- Erie Community College – 103
- Jamestown Community College – 54
- Herkimer County Community College – 49
- Queensborough – 4
Indian River’s Nicholas Loomis picked up his 2nd meet record of the weekend late in the session. He won the 200 fly in 1:46.10, which broke Robbie Sullivan’s 2009 record of 1:46.18. Loomis broke the 100 fly record on Thursday.
On the women’s side, Indian River’s Natalie Grothe finalized her sweep of the IM events. After winning the 400 and 200 on the meet’s first two days, she cleared a 59.05 in the 100 IM to finish of the three-peat.
Courtney Perrett joined Grothe in the three-peat club after dominating the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.20 – almost three seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Meyrick.
Other winners on day 3:
- Cameron Newton won the 100 IM in 51.43.
- Ianthe van der Westhuizen won the women’s 500 free in 5:00.13, adding to her previous win in the 1000.
- Luka Tomic pulled off the same distance double by topping the men’s 500 free in 4:26.78 – in another runaway, winning by over 4 seconds.
- Indian River’s Meagan Abad won the 100 back in 56.05, leading a 1-2-3 IRSC finish: all of whom touched in under 1 minute.
- Clayton Howerton won the men’s 100 back in 49.92 – which is about half-a-second short of his season-best in the event.
- John Fauteux won the 100 breaststroke in 54.01.
- In the women’s 200 fly, Morgan Holt won in 2:07.32, 2.5 seconds better than teammate Madison Lyons (2:09.84).
- Robby Costine won the men’s 1-meter to sweep the competition’s diving events.
- The IRSC women’s 800 free relay swam a 7:40.66, including a 1:53.74 leadoff from Malin Wallen. The next closest relay, South Georgia, was 30 seconds back.
- The Indian River men won by an even bigger 31-second margin, including a 1:36.98 Tomic anchor. Their final time of 6:32.31 was only half-a-second from the NJCAA record set last season.
