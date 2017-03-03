Natalie Grothe Completes IM Triple on Day 3 of NJCAA Championships

2017 NJCAA Junior National Championships

March 1-4, 2017

Buffalo, New York

Day 3 of the 2017 NJCAA national championship meet saw the Indian River State College Pioneers win every event on the day, after having lost a rare race on each of the first two days of the meet, and another butterfly Meet Record go down.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Men’s Scores:

Indian River State College – 1009 Southwestern Oregon CC – 386 Iowa Central CC – 368 South Georgia State College – 324 Lincoln College – 290 Iowa Lakes Community College – 262 Monroe Community College – 218 Genesee Community College – 198 Herkimer County Community College – 96 Erie Community College – 93 Jamestown Community College – 67 Queensborough – 47 Fashion Institute of Technology – 6

Women’s Scores:

Indian River State College – 873 South Georgia State College – 421 Iowa Central Community College – 394.5 Southwest Oregon CC – 353.5 Monroe Community College – 287 Lincoln College – 262.5 Genesee Community College – 156.5 Iowa Lakes Community College – 1126 Fashion Institute of Technology – 119 Erie Community College – 103 Jamestown Community College – 54 Herkimer County Community College – 49 Queensborough – 4

Indian River’s Nicholas Loomis picked up his 2nd meet record of the weekend late in the session. He won the 200 fly in 1:46.10, which broke Robbie Sullivan’s 2009 record of 1:46.18. Loomis broke the 100 fly record on Thursday.

On the women’s side, Indian River’s Natalie Grothe finalized her sweep of the IM events. After winning the 400 and 200 on the meet’s first two days, she cleared a 59.05 in the 100 IM to finish of the three-peat.

Courtney Perrett joined Grothe in the three-peat club after dominating the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.20 – almost three seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Meyrick.

Other winners on day 3: