Natalie Coughlin Elected As USA Swimming Board of Directors’ Next Vice Chair/Chair-Elect

Sources tell SwimSwam that USA Swimming’s Board of Directors has elected 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin as the next Vice Chair/Chair-Elect of the Board.

Coughlin will serve as Vice Chair until 2025, when she will begin a four-year term as Board Chair until 2029. The 41-year-old Cal graduate will replace current Board Chair Chris Brearton, who also serves as COO of MGM.

Sources told SwimSwam on Friday that Coughlin was running against fellow Board candidates Kathleen Fish, Kathleen Prindle, and Katy Arris-Wilson.

A three-time Olympic champion, Coughlin was reelected to her second four-year term as an Athlete Representative on the Board last year. She is one of five “10-Year Athletes” on the Board who have represented the U.S. at a major international meet over the past decade along with Maya Dirado, Anthony Ervin, Katie Meili, and Ashley Twichell.

Coughlin is also Chair of the Board’s Executive Compensation Committee (ECC) this year featuring Ira Klein, Bob Vincent, and Eric Skufca. The ECC is responsible for determining the salary of USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey.

Coughlin is tied with Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres for most Olympic medals won by an American woman with 12. Away from the pool, Coughlin is a vintner and owner and Gaderian Wines in St. Helena, California.