Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Natalie Coughlin Elected As USA Swimming Board of Directors’ Next Vice Chair/Chair-Elect

Comments: 1
by Riley Overend 1

November 19th, 2023 National, News

Sources tell SwimSwam that USA Swimming’s Board of Directors has elected 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin as the next Vice Chair/Chair-Elect of the Board.

Coughlin will serve as Vice Chair until 2025, when she will begin a four-year term as Board Chair until 2029. The 41-year-old Cal graduate will replace current Board Chair Chris Brearton, who also serves as COO of MGM.

Sources told SwimSwam on Friday that Coughlin was running against fellow Board candidates Kathleen Fish, Kathleen Prindle, and Katy Arris-Wilson.

A three-time Olympic champion, Coughlin was reelected to her second four-year term as an Athlete Representative on the Board last year. She is one of five “10-Year Athletes” on the Board who have represented the U.S. at a major international meet over the past decade along with Maya DiradoAnthony ErvinKatie Meili, and Ashley Twichell.

Coughlin is also Chair of the Board’s Executive Compensation Committee (ECC) this year featuring Ira KleinBob Vincent, and Eric Skufca. The ECC is responsible for determining the salary of USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey.

Coughlin is tied with Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres for most Olympic medals won by an American woman with 12. Away from the pool, Coughlin is a vintner and owner and Gaderian Wines in St. Helena, California.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
hambone
2 seconds ago

I feel like someone named Kathleen Fish HAS to win. 😜

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!