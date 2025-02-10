Murphy, Lambdin & Bell Collect Wins At Northeastern Diving Invitational

2025 NORTHEASTERN DIVING INVITATIONAL

February 8, 2025

Boston, Mass.

Diving

Results

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON — The Northeastern Diving team hosted it’s second Diving Invitational, held at the Barletta Natatorium Saturday afternoon.

Senior Erin Murphy placed first with a score a 309.05 on the 1-meter board. Her highest point total of the season on the event. Freshmen Madeleine Wong (235.00) and Isabelle Chambers (234.95) earned ninth and tenth in their first attempts in the invitational.

Next up, the diving team meets back up with the swimmers as they head to the CAA Championships from February 26 to March 1.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Athletics

BOSTON, Mass. – Alyssa Palacios qualified for NCAA Diving Zones at the Northeastern Diving Invitational this afternoon from Boston. Palacios is the fourth women’s diver to qualify for Zones and the seventh Dartmouth diver to qualify.

On the women’s 1-meter, Maggie Lambdin placed second with a 286.40 and Palacios had a 269.30.

Lambdin took first place on the 3-meter with a score of 315.25. Klara Johnsson Stjernstroem scored a 285.95 placeing her third.

On the men’s 1-meter, McCoy Lyman placed second with a score of 350.70 and Everett Tai was right behind him in third with a 321.10.

Lyman also found himself second on the 3-meter with a score of 366.75. Tai was again in third with a score of 329.20.

Courtesy: UMass Athletics

BOSTON – The University of Massachusetts diving team concluded its time at the Northeastern Diving Invitational, hosted by Northeastern, on Saturday afternoon at Barletta Natatorium. Along with UMass and Northeastern, Dartmouth was in attendance.

For the Minutemen, junior Andrew Bell claimed the top spot on the podium in both the one-meter and three-meter dive. Bell totaled a 391.60 in the one-meter event, while scoring a 392.65 in the three-meter event.

Freshman Gavin Buttram also competed in both events, finishing the one-meter with a six-dive total of 233.50 and the three-meter with a score of 267.15.

The Minutewomen saw junior Shreeya Sinha take fourth in the one-meter with a score of 266.35, followed by freshman Danielle Guerin in seventh with a total of 243.35. Junior Salem Howes (234.10) placed 11th in the event with freshmen Khrystyna Yaremyn (213.25) and Sahana Narayanan (179.65) in 13th and 15th, respectively.

In the three-meter dive, Sinha placed fourth and Yaremyn took fifth with a score of 284.90 and 282.65, respectively. Guerin was seventh with a six-dive total of 252.25, Howes earned 10th with a score of 236.95 and Narayanan was 13th with a total of 215.80.

Massachusetts swimming and diving will take a week-long break and prepare for the A-10 Championships on Wednesday, February 19 through Saturday, February 22, at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Virginia.