UConn Shines During Non-Scored Senior Day Matchup With Providence

UCONN VS PROVIDENCE

February 8, 2025

Storrs, CT

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UConn Athletics

STORRS, Conn. The UConn women’s swimming and diving team hosted the Providence Friars in their last regular season meet Saturday afternoon.

It was senior day for the Huskies, as five swim and divers were honored for all they have done for the program.

“It still doesn’t feel real, I feel like a freshman at heart,” said senior Maggie Donlevy on senior day. “This meet is always really fun, celebrating the seniors it’s really good energy and that definitely helps with the swimming.”

Amelia Schaefer , Julia Pioso , Niamh Hofland , Kayla Mendonca , and Maggie Donlevy were all recognized for all the contributions and memories that they have brought to the team over the years.

“It’s really sad,” said sophomore Rhian Russell on celebrating her senior teammates. “They’re such a big part of that team culture and they’re leaving really big shoes to fill.”

Senior Maggie Donlevy also set a pool record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.25, breaking her own record that she previously set.

“It’s good, such a great atmosphere to do something like that,” said Maggie on her record-breaking performance. “I love having the team behind me and cheering for me is always great.”

The Huskies will now turn their attention to the BIG EAST Championships, which are set for February 24th-27th.

“We’ve obviously been preparing all season so we’re just gonna work on our mental mindset and mental skills,” said head coach Chris Maiello on heading to champs. “It’s looking like it’s gonna be a great competition, we have all the respect for the rest of the Big East teams and we’re looking to bring our best game in a couple weeks.

Courtesy: Providence Athletics

STORRS, CONN. – The Providence College men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs closed out their regular-season schedule at the University of Connecticut on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Storrs, Conn. No team scores were recorded for this meet as it served as a last-chance qualifying opportunity for the BIG EAST Swimming and Diving Championships.

For a complete list of results, please click the following link: Complete Results at UConn (PDF)

The BIG EAST Championship is slated for Feb. 24-27 at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.