Multiple Accusers Seeking Legal Redress Against Griswold, U.S. Paralympic Swimming

An attorney representing several families allegedly affected by Paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold confirmed on Thursday that there are multiple accusers who intend to seek immediate legal redress against the two-time Paralympic gold medalist as well as U.S. Paralympic Swimming for its negligence.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, SwimSwam reported on disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Griswold. According to sources, he groomed and abused at least one U.S. Paralympic swimmer with intellectual impairment.

“We can confirm that the events reported today in the SwimSwam article are unfortunately reflective of the facts and circumstances regarding this tragic incident,” said Frank Salzano of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson. “Our law office, along with Erickson Kramer Osborne, represent several of the families impacted by this atrocity. The families intend to seek immediate legal redress against all of the responsible particles, including, without limitation, Mr. Griswold, as well as the U.S. Paralympic Swimming for its negligent handling of Mr. Griswold’s predatory acts and behavior, which the U.S. Paralympic Swimming was aware of, and failed to properly prevent.”

Salzano is a sports and entertainment law expert who has previously represented high-profile clients such as Ezekiel Elliot, Evander Holyfield, Usher, Michael Jackson, and Prince.

“The families will not be making any further comments at this time, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Salzano added.