MPSF Swimming Championship Relocates To Utah Tech

Courtesy: MPSF Sports

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) has announced Utah Tech University (formerly known as Dixie State University) as its new swimming championship site. Leaving California for the first time in its 13-year history, the 2023 conference swim meet will be contested Feb. 15-18. Located in St. George, UT, the Human Performance Center (HPC) is Utah Tech’s swim facility which recently opened in the fall of 2019. The HPC features a six-story, 155,000 square-foot building, which includes ample academic and recreational space with a 25-yard collegiate indoor pool (spectator capacity of 750) and several multi-purpose rooms amongst the highlights.

In its first 12 seasons, MPSF Swimming Championships have been held in Monterey Park nine times (East Los Angeles College, 2012-18, 2020, 2022), and once each in Long Beach (Belmont Plaza, 2011), La Mirada (La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center, 2019), and San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly, 2021). The diving portion of the MPSF Championships will remain in Mission Viejo’s Marguerite Aquatics Center during the same dates as swimming. The UC San Diego women are the defending MPSF Champions, while the BYU men have won the last two titles.

“Our mission is to provide student-athletes, coaches, and fans with the best possible experience at all our championship events,” says second-year MPSF Executive Director Foti Mellis. “Facilities play a major role in that experience and the state-of-the-art HPC at Utah Tech allows the MPSF to meet those needs. We couldn’t be more excited about our move to St. George, and we are extremely grateful to the Trailblazer athletic staff for making this a reality for our conference.”

Further MPSF Swimming & Diving information, including the championship’s schedule of events and live coverage, will be forthcoming on the conference website www.mpsports.org and on the sport’s twitter page @MPSFSwimDive. Learn more about Utah Tech online at www.utahtech.edu. A virtual tour of the entire HPC is located at HPC.mp4 (dropbox.com).