Morozov, Prigoda Expected at European SC Championships

Early last week, Russian news outlet R-Sport reported that Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov confirmed that Vladimir Morozov and Kirill Prigoda will compete at December’s European Short Course Championships in Denmark.

The site reported in October that Morozov planned to repeat his 2013 European Championships performance, where he took home five golds, and would swim the 50 and 100 free, as well as the 100 IM and two relays. It later reported that Prigoda plans to swim the 50, 100, and 200 breast, as well as the 200 IM.

Both swimmers are coming off of a strong showing in the 2017 FINA World Cup series, with a Morozovb picking up a second-place overall finish and $233,400 in total earnings. Prigoda finished third overall with $161,200 in prize money.

While many of their Russian teammates made their championship selection cuts at Russian Short Course Nationals last week, Morozov and Prigoda can qualify based on their times from the Singapore World Cup stop.

That stop included wins in the 100 IM, 100 free and 50 free (where he was the only man under 21) for Morozov, and 50 and 200 breast titles for Prigoda.