Molacek, Parker, Arens Among Winners on Final Night of 2019 Charlotte Ultra

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

The final session of the 2019 Charlotte Ultra Meet began with the women’s 1500 meter freestyle, which was won by SwimMAC’s Summer Eaker in 17:14.40, a 35-second improvement over her lifetime best from 2018. 15-year-old teammate Morgan Razewski placed 2nd in 17:22.15, a 4-second drop from her best time set last summer.

YMCA of the Triangle Area’s Jared Carter won the men’s 800 in 8:31.22, shaving 15 seconds from his lifetime best in the race, set at the 2018 Charlotte Ultra. Another 15-year-old, Logan Zucker of MAC, placed 2nd behind Carter in 8:37.36, about half-a-second faster than his best time from 2018.

CPAC’s Maxine Parker and Kate Douglass went 1-2 in the women’s 100 freestyle, touching in 55.84 and 56.48, respectively. Parker’s swim was only .18 off her best time from last summer’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships, while Douglass was only .32 away from her lifetime best from 2017. National Teamer Madison Kennedy placed 3rd in 56.79. UNC’s Zhada Fields rocketed to 50 meters in 25.91, touching with her hand and picking up an Olympic Trials cut in the 50 freestyle in the process. Fields was 26.10 in the finals of the 50 free, 26.22 in the semifinals, and 26.59 in the prelims.

Jacob Molacek of Wolfpack Elite won the men’s 100 freestyle in 50.44, while 16-year-old Garrett Boone of ATOM placed 2nd in 51.40, improving nearly a full second from his prelims time. Overall, Boone shaved 2.39 seconds from his lifetime best, which he set at age 14 in 2017. Boone later placed 2nd again in the 200 IM in 2:06.69 behind SwimMAC’s Baylor Nelson, who won in 2:06.50.

17-year-old Abigail Arens of the Marlins of Raleigh ran away with the women’s 200 IM, winning in 2:16.60, a 1.5-second improvement upon her lifetime best from the 2018 Winter National Championships in Greensboro and an Olympic Trials cut. Navy’s Lauren Barber placed 2nd in 2:19.14, and Ashley McCauley of Marlins of Raleigh placed 3rd in 2:21.94.

Wolfpack Elite’s Hennessey Stuart won the men’s 200 backstroke in 2:02.29, with Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club’s Christopher Thames taking 2nd in 2:03.63. UNC’s Sophie Lindner won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:15.74, coming within 4/10ths of her best time, while ATOM’s Katie Rauch took 2nd in 2:16.77, a nearly 2-second time drop for the 16-year-old.