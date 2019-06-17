Trevan Valena & Camille Murray Put Up Top US 11-12 LCM Times

11th Annual Bill Nixon Memorial Pro-Am

June 13-16, 2019

Lewisville, Texas

Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Meet Results

12-year-old Trevan Valena of Texas Ford Aquatics swam his way to #3 in the nation for the 11-12 age group in the 200 IM. Valena won the final with a meet record of 2:19.47, taking down his previous lifetime best of 2:22.47.

Valena’s time is now the 3rd-fastest time in the 11-12 age group, just behind Carmel’s Carter Lancaster (2:19.18) and NAG-holder Scarlett’s Richard Poplawksi (2:13.59). Valena now ranks #21 all-time for the event in the 11-12 age group.

Valena also stormed away with 4 other individual victories, including his 400 IM performance of 4:51.47. Other than smashing his lifetime best by 9 seconds and the meet record by 14 seconds, Valena is now #2 in the nation behind Poplawski’s 4:42.54. Valena’s time is also #4 all-time in 11-12 history.

In Valena’s three other victories, he put up top 5 times in the nation, and moved up in the all-time rankings.

200 fly (2:18.20 *meet record)- #3 in nation, #27 all-time

200 back (2:19.77)- #3 in nation, #42 all-time

200 breast (2:40.14 *meet record)- #5 in nation,#95 all-time

Valena is the current NAG holder in the 10&U age group for the 500 yard free (5:06.32) and the 200 yard IM (2:11.79).

Along with Valena, 12-year-old Camille Murray of Metroplex Aquatics set off 5 new meet records, also moving up the national age group rankings this year and all-time. Murray’s meet record times in the 100 fly (1:03.30) and 200 free (2:09.96) now lead the 11-12 age group this year. Murray’s 100 fly time is also the 6th-fastest time in 11-12 age group history, now less than 2 seconds off Cassidy Bayer‘s NAG of 1:01.75. Murray’s 200 free also snuck into the all-time top 100.

In the 50 fly, her meet record of 28.77 is the #2 time in the nation as well as the #20 time in 11-12 history. Her remaining meet records in the 50 back (31.62) and 100 back (1:08.77) have also cracked the top 10 times in the nation this year.

More Meet Records:

Boys 15&O 400 Free Relay: Dallas Mustangs (Gamble, Paulus, McKinney, Wang)- 3:45.66

Girls 13-14 200 Free Relay: Alama Area (Vaishnani, Scott, Kitayama, Cronk)- 1:51.64

Boys 15&O 200 Free Relay: Dallas Mustangs (Paulus, Gamble, Hernandez, Ayar)- 1:39.23

Girls 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Lakeside Aquatic Club (Ho, Muhitch, Maskey, Chen)- 2:12.31

Girls 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Alamo Area (Scott, Holcomb, Vaishnani, Kitayama)- 2:05.55

Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Alamo Area (Stewart, Mandacina, Salinas, Scott)- 1:56.73

Boys 15&O 200 Medley Relay: Dallas Mustangs (Brockette, Wang, Ayar, Paulus)- 1:48.63

Girls 10&U 100 Free: Julia Yin (City of Plano Swimmers)- 1:06.24

(City of Plano Swimmers)- 1:06.24 Girls 13-14 100 Free: Jada Scott (Alamo Area)- 58.99

(Alamo Area)- 58.99 Boys 15&O 800 Free: Jibran Himsieh (Mid-Cities Arlington)- 8:34.08

(Mid-Cities Arlington)- 8:34.08 Boys 13-14 200 Fly: Andrew Rogers (UN-LRAD)- 2:12.03

Other Meet Highlights: