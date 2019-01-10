Mizzou Sprinters Put a Stop to Comerford, But Louisville Beats Tigers

MISSOURI V. LOUISVILLE

January 10th, 2018

Columbia, MO

Results (also available on Meet Mobile under ‘Mizzou vs Louisville Swimming’)

Scores Men: Louisville 178, Mizzou 122 Women: Louisville 163, Mizzou 137



Louisville took a trip to Columbia this afternoon to square off with the Missouri Tigers, as the Cardinals took home wins on both sides. Zach Harting and Mallory Comerford are back for Louisville after SC Worlds, while Mizzou is currently without head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh, who is under Title IX investigation right now.

WOMEN’S MEET

The Louisville women went without star Mallory Comerford on the 200 medley relay, and it cost them. The Cardinals finished 2nd to Mizzou, clocking a 1:41.86 and well off of their 1:39.61 season best. Comerford has anchored 22.0 and 21.9 thus far in dual meets, and they went instead with Casey Fanz, who was 23.51 today. Mizzou was 1:40.92, and they hammered home on the back half with a 23.56 fly split from Annie Ochitwa and a 22.24 anchor from Sarah Thompson.

Comerford had a win for Louisville in the 200 free (1:47.48), but she was shut out in the 100 free and 50 free by Mizzou. In the 50 free, Thompson edged ahead of her, 22.77 to 22.83. In the 100 free, it was Ochitwa who won it ahead of Comerford, 49.74 to 49.87, with Thompson claiming third in 50.27.

Ochitwa earned a second win, going 53.97 in the 100 fly, with Oglesby nearly a second back at 54.95. Oglesby won the 200 fly earlier in the session (2:00.43) and came up 2nd in the 200 IM (2:03.21). Kylie Dahlgren was 2:02.93 for Mizzou’s other individual win of the meet.

Sophie Cattermole swept the distance free events, going 10:03.47 in the 1000 and then 4:54.00 in the 500. Alina Kendzior picked up the backstroke sweep, going 55.01 to edge Mizzou’s Audrey Guyett (55.09) and then 1:58.85 in the 200 back. Mariia Askashtina did the same in the breaststroke for Louisville, taking the 100 (1:02.88) and 200 (2:16.37). The 200 breast was hotly-contested, with Tigers Lauren Savoy (2:16.63) and Kayla Jones (2:16.89) close behind.

Louisville clocked the 400 free relay win at 3:21.05, about a second ahead of Mizzou. Comerford had a 49.58 split, while Ochitwa split a 49.67 for Mizzou.

MEN’S MEET

Things got off to a hot start, with Louisville managing to sneak ahead of Mizzou in a very tight 200 medley relay. Louisville was 1:27.55, buoyed by a 22.25 lead-off by Nick Albiero and a 19.38 anchor from Andrej Barna. Mizzou touched just behind in 1:27.92, but they went 2-3-4 in the event overall. Mizzou has had very evenly-matched A and B relays when it comes to their medleys, a testament to their depth, but a 22.21 lead-off from Daniel Hein and a 21.30 fly leg from Danny Kovac were actually quicker than their A relay swimmers were. The difference, however, wouldn’t have been enough to defeat Louisville.

Poland native Bartosz Piszczorowicz, who isn’t on Louisville’s roster yet but looks to have joined for this semester, won two events. He was 1:37.70 to beat out Mizzou’s Kyle Leach (1:37.80) and Giovanny Lima (1:37.95) in the 200 free, and then finished with a tight win in the 100 free. Piszczorowicz, who was part of Poland’s team at the 2017 World Jr Championships, was 44.62 in the 100 free, just ahead of Barna (44.66) and Mizzou’s Mikel Schreuders (44.74).

Evgenii Somov and Zach Harting both won twice for the Cardinals. Somov was 54.23 in the 100 breast and 1:59.73 in the 200 breast, beating Jordan O’Brien in both (O’Brien was 54.51 in the 100 and 2:00.50 in the 200). In the butterfly events, it was Zach Harting going 47.98 in the 100 and 1:46.93 in the 200.

Albiero won the 100 back (47.91), but took 2nd as Mizzou’s Nick Alexander fought back with a 1:45.10 to edge Albiero (1:46.75).

Barna broke 20 seconds in the 50 free to win it in 19.98, then delivered a 43.28 split as Louisville won the 400 free relay at 2:57.08.