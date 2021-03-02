Mizzou Frosh Daniel Wilson Swims 45.98 Fly, No. 5 in Program History

Mizzou/Missouri State Last Chance Dual

February 28, 2021

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO

SCY (25y)

Unscored

Roughly a week after the 2021 SEC Championships, the Mizzou Tigers hosted the Missouri State Bears in a last chance dual meet at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. At this year’s SEC meet, the Mizzou men placed 6th while the women placed 7th. Meanwhile, Missouri State’s conference championships, the Mid American Conference (MAC), is set for April 8-10.

Among the highlights, Mizzou freshman Daniel Wilson went a 45.98 in the 100-yard fly to rank No. 4 all-time in program history and crack the top 20 times in the NCAA this season. Teammate Ben Platton swam 47.20 in the same heat, gaining from his 46.03 season best, which is now No. 23 in the NCAA.

Wilson is now the 5th Mizzou Tiger to swim under 46 seconds in the 100 fly. The 2016 school record sits at 44.86, held by Andrew Sansoucie. Wilson’s former lifetime best of 46.48 originally ranked 8th in Mizzou’s all-time top 10. Looking at the list, half of the times came from the last year.

All-Time Mizzou Men’s Rankings – 100 Fly

44.86, Andrew Sansoucie, 2016 45.07, Danny Kovac, 2020 45.86, Daniel Hein, 2020 45.91, Micah Slaton, 2o19 45.98, Daniel Wilson, 2021 46.03, Ben Platton, 2020 46.35, Nick Alexander, 2020 46.41, Luke Mankus, 2019 46.82, Logan Mosley, 2013 47.00, Fabian Schwingenschloegl, 2016

In the women’s 100 free, Missouri State’s Anna Miller earned a B cut time of 48.95. In the same race, Missouri’s Alex Moderski posted a 49.31, just off her season best of 49.16 from SECs. Moderski also swam the top 50 free time at 22.47, gaining hundredths of a second off her SEC time of 22.39. Into the men’s 200 fly, Missouri State’s Pawel Krawcyzk earned his B cut in the event at 1:46.56.

On the men’s side, Mizzou’s Grant Reed dropped two-tenths from this season to go 43.33, now No. 7 in program history. Mizzou’s Kevin Hammer swam the 50 free three different times, going 19.60/19.68/19.86. All three times were just off his SEC time of 19.58. Reed also put up a sub-20 effort of 19.77.

Improving her 200 breast season best twice was Mizzou’s Kayla Jones, who first dropped a mere 0.11s from her seed at 2:11.05 to dropping a half second later in the session to go 2:10.49. In the men’s long breast race, teammate Will Goodwin swam to a 1:54.95, just off his season best of 1:54.57 that ranks No. 25 in NCAA.

Jones’ and Goodwin’s teammate Jane Smith knocked three seconds off her 1650 free season best to post 16:23.83. Also improving his 1650 free season best was Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt, whose 15:08.07 knocked 8 seconds off his season best to now 30th in NCAA.

Missouri State teammate Liberty Howell swam the 200 free twice, attempting to swim under the B cut of 1:47.12. Coming in with a 1:47.20 seed, Howell first swam 1:47.29, less than a tenth over her season best. Later in another time trial, Howell then popped a 1:46.17, swimming a second under the standard.

MISSOURI STATE RELEASE

COLUMBIA – The MSU men and women swimming teams had impressive performances at the Mizzou Last Chance dual Sunday as two school records were broken,13 lifetime bests and 21 season bests were posted.

The meet served as a last chance national qualifying event. Therefore, no team scoring was recorded as events were strictly individual. In addition to no team scoring, there were no diving events.

“We are starting down the home stretch of meets for the regular season,” head coach Dave Collins said. “Today, the group raced tough and put up some powerful results. We seem to be improving each time we compete this year which is a good sign for things to come.”

The senior duo of Libby Howell and Anna Miller continued their dominance as both set new school records. Howell swam a 1:46.51 in the 200 free for her school record while Miller swam a 48.95 100 free for hers.

“I am really happy with my swims today,” said Miller. “Lifetime bests are always something to be grateful for, especially in a crazy year like this. “Breaking the 49-second barrier is something that I have been working towards for a long time and it feels good to finally achieve it. With so many lifetime bests across the whole team, we are in a really great spot to accomplish some amazing things the rest of the season.”

Michael Hampel turned in impressive performances in both the 100 breaststroke (55.02) and the 200 breaststroke (2:00.88).

“It was great to see the performances we had this weekend,” Hampel acknowledged. “These swims are going to be a huge confidence boost when we face conference opponents in the coming weeks. The sky is the limit for us as we move toward championship season.”

The 200-backstroke featured two lifetime bests for the women as Kellie Fischer swam a 2:02.05 and Ainsley Krug posted a 2:03.61

“Being able to post a best time without being as fully prepared as I would be for the conference championship really shows me that the work I am putting in is paying off,” Fischer stated.

Krug then followed up her performance in the 200-backstroke with another lifetime best in the 400 IM (4:34.78).

Pawel Krawczyk was dominant in his individual performances, swimming a 4:23.95 in the 500 free and a 1:46.56 in the 200 butterfly.

Freshman Dylan Moffatt posted his second lifetime best this season in the 1650 free, swimming a 15:08.07.

“Swimming two lifetime bests in the 1650 this season has put a lot of confidence in my swimming,” Moffatt said. “I am really looking forward to seeing it all come together at the end of the season.”

Both teams will be back in action March 5-6, when they travel to Carbondale, Ill., to compete against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

MIZZOU RELEASE

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming teams set a number of personal-bests in a meet against Missouri State Sunday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

KEY PERFORMANCES

In the men’s 100 fly, freshman Daniel Wilson (Norman, Okla.) notched a personal-best 45.98, which bettered his old best of 46.48 from November. The time moved him up to 20th nationally in the event and fifth all-time at Mizzou.

Freshman Jane Smith (Palatine, Ill.) also swam a big best in the 1650 free, going 16:23.83, knocking over three seconds off her old time from the Southeastern Conference Championships. Smith also moved into third all-time at Mizzou in the event, and up to 41st nationally. Additionally, her 1000 free split of 9:54.25 was also a best time.

Sophomore Lili Horvath (Budapest, Hungary) broke 2:00 for the first time in the 200 fly, going 1:59.73. The swim moved her into 10th all-time at Mizzou in the event.

Additionally, junior Kayla Jones (St. Charles, Ill.) recorded a time of 2:10.49 in a 200 breast time trial, which was a season-best and just off her career-best. The swim moved her into 43rd nationally in the event.

In the men’s 100 free, senior Grant Reed (Austin, Texas) moved into seventh all-time at Mizzou with a personal-best time of 43.33.

Freshman Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf, Iowa) clocked a pair of best times during the meet, with a 20.03 in the 50 free and 44.25 in the 100 free.

