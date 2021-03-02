Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #361

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Tuesday AM [1/11/21]
C1/W2

Process Outline/ Goals

2×100 fr/bk
3×75 bk-br-fr
4×50 scull 1 ea
5×25 pullout+b/o stroke drill

wall Kicks/ V kicks/ bottom shooters/ bursts adaptations

12×50 k/s zoomers 3fr/3pr @:35/:40/:45

pull 8x
        75 fr 3-5-7 g3 1:00/1:05
        50 B g4-5 pr A/ pr B @ :50

12×100 fr flow 4 no equip/ 4 paddles/4 PF
[A) 1:10/1:05/1:00 ]

40×25
[[email protected] race pace/ [email protected] best race x2 @:30/:35/:40/:40, 10 bob break each 10]

8×50 meditative

relays

wd

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

