Daily Swim Coach Workout #361

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday AM [1/11/21]

C1/W2

Process Outline/ Goals

2×100 fr/bk

3×75 bk-br-fr

4×50 scull 1 ea

5×25 pullout+b/o stroke drill

wall Kicks/ V kicks/ bottom shooters/ bursts adaptations

12×50 k/s zoomers 3fr/3pr @:35/:40/:45

pull 8x

75 fr 3-5-7 g3 1:00/1:05

50 B g4-5 pr A/ pr B @ :50

12×100 fr flow 4 no equip/ 4 paddles/4 PF

[A) 1:10/1:05/1:00 ]

40×25

[[email protected] race pace/ [email protected] best race x2 @:30/:35/:40/:40, 10 bob break each 10]

8×50 meditative

relays

wd