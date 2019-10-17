Mitt Romney to NCAA: ‘We’re Coming For You’, Congress Will Act For Athletes

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said this week that Congress would be working on national legislation to address student athletes’ ability to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
Romney spoke at a roundtable on Wednesday, according to CBS News. The roundtable featured ESPN analyst Jay Bilas (a former college basketball standout) and Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) who has introduced a federal bill called the Student Equity Act. Per a reporter from The News & Observer on Twitter, Romney addressed the NCAA directly, saying Congress would be stepping in to remedy the current situation:
“You know something is seriously awry,” Romney said. “The reality is Congress is going to act. We’re coming for you. We’re coming to help these athletes.”
The debate centers around the NCAA’s current amateurism rules, which prohibit NCAA student-athletes from earning money from their names, images or likenesses as student-athletes. The ‘name-image-likeness’ or NIL issue is currently set for a showdown over the next few years after California passed a bill allowing student-athletes to earn NIL money. The NCAA has said that California’s bill creates an unfair playing field between California schools and their competitors in other states, and even hinted at an NCAA ban on California schools.
On the other hand, more states have begun drafting their own similar legislation. California’s law doesn’t go into effect until 2023, giving a rough timeline for the NCAA to come to a decision. But other states may move the timetable up significantly – a Florida representative introduced a similar bill last month, but that bill would go into effect on July 1, 2020.
Representative Walker’s Student Equity Act would be a federal law that would apply to all 50 states. It would “bring above-board payments for name, image and likeness to college athletes at the national level,” according to the CBS report.
Is this a bipartisan effort? I didn’t think republicans would like the idea of college athletes getting paid.
Why not? I would think it’s the opposite. Republicans are proponents of meritocracy, earning the benefits of your hard work, free market, entrepreneurship, etc.
Agree that it should be a bipartisan issue, but so few things are in today’s political climate.
Well that’s unexpected
I wonder how the offensive linemen would feel if the QB and RB are making thousands of dollars and they are getting nothing. In swimming, if the star(s) get some endorsements, how will that impact team chemistry? Would any coach dare have a policy that her athletes could not remain a part of the team if they received endorsement compensation? Or that they must share some/all with the Program to remain with the team? If the Program was partially responsible for the athlete getting good enough to receive the endorsement, wouldn’t this be fair?
And, of course, if there is less money in the school’s coffers, will that be the basis (excuse) for cutting nonrevenue sports?
I think the part that nobody’s really ready for: many (most?) college athletes behave badly. To this point, it’s always excused with “were you never a kid?” and “didn’t you do shrooms and break into peoples’ houses when you were in college?” and “let these kids make their mistakes.” That’s already changed in football, but if this money starts trickling down to other sports, then suddenly all of these “kids” (who are actually adults) become fair game for scrutiny as public figures. That’s going to be a big, big problem in swimming. I hope y’all are ready for it. This kind of spotlight and pressure is NOT all a gravy train. It comes with a ton of new pressure. Your… Read more »
There are already a handful of athletes receiving athletic scholarships and a whole bunch not getting any athletic financial help. While I’m sure that’s a cause for conflict in some programs, it doesn’t seem to be a major detriment. Outside money might actually cause less drama there, because it’s not the coach handing a scholarship to one athlete over another.
I agree Jared
Football/basketball/baseball all have 100% scholarships (and walk ons), so I assume your comment is referencing swimming specifically. Before addressing your response head-on, a commentary: One of the greatest challenges for coaches is dealing with inconsistencies between performance and scholarship. A star high school athlete may plateau, where a late bloomer may fully-blossom in her Junior year. Scholarships are generally used to recruit, but may result in odd and uncomfortable situations just a few years later. Rewarding the successes with increased scholarship money (in a capped system) means that someone else doesn’t get that money. And, since recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, it is much easier to give it to a HS Junior than a college Junior. Now, with… Read more »