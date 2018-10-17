Minnesota, Wisconsin Pick Up Men’s Big Ten Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Cameron Tysoe, Wisconsin
Jr. – Canberra, Australia – Canberra Grammar
- Finished first in three individual events to help the Badgers defeat Minnesota
- Recorded the Big Ten’s fastest time of the season in the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.75), which ranks seventh nationally
- Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Cannon Clifton (Feb. 8, 2017)
Diver of the Week
Nick Yang, Minnesota
Sr. – Chao Hu, China – Chaohu No. 2
- Won both the 1-meter (356.62) and 3-meter (421.88) diving events in a dual against Wisconsin
- Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Earns the second Diver of the Week award of his career and the first of the season
- Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Nick Yang (Jan. 31, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School
- Recorded first place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.44) and 200-yard breaststroke (1:57.91) in his first collegiate meet against Wisconsin
- Marked the sixth fastest 100 breaststroke time in the nation as well as the third fastest 200 breaststroke time, marking an NCAA B cut
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Michael Messner (Nov. 4, 2015)
2018-19 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU
Oct. 10
S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU
D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU
F: Michael Daly, PSU
Oct. 17
S: Cameron Tysoe, Jr., WIS
D: Nick Yang, Sr., MINN
F: Max McHugh, MINN
