Minnesota, Wisconsin Pick Up Men’s Big Ten Honors

October 17th, 2018 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Cameron Tysoe, Wisconsin

Jr. – Canberra, Australia – Canberra Grammar

  • Finished first in three individual events to help the Badgers defeat Minnesota
  • Recorded the Big Ten’s fastest time of the season in the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.75), which ranks seventh nationally
  • Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Cannon Clifton (Feb. 8, 2017)

Diver of the Week

Nick Yang, Minnesota

Sr. – Chao Hu, China – Chaohu No. 2

  • Won both the 1-meter (356.62) and 3-meter (421.88) diving events in a dual against Wisconsin
  • Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
  • Earns the second Diver of the Week award of his career and the first of the season
  • Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Nick Yang (Jan. 31, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Max McHugh, Minnesota

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School

  • Recorded first place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.44) and 200-yard breaststroke (1:57.91) in his first collegiate meet against Wisconsin
  • Marked the sixth fastest 100 breaststroke time in the nation as well as the third fastest 200 breaststroke time, marking an NCAA B cut
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Michael Messner (Nov. 4, 2015)

2018-19 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU

Oct. 10

S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU

D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU

F: Michael Daly, PSU

Oct. 17

S: Cameron Tysoe, Jr., WIS

D: Nick Yang, Sr., MINN

F: Max McHugh, MINN

