PROVIDENCE – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team earns its second weekly award winner this season by way of Katie Deininger who is tabbed as the American Athletic Conference Diver of the Week.

Deininger is fresh off of three first-place finishes this past weekend at the Houston Diving Invitational. The freshman led Houston with 278.80 points in the 1-Meter, her best dive coming in the fourth round when she posted 50.40 points off an Inward 1 1/2 Somersault Pike. In the 3-Meter Deininger finished with 252.35 points with her best dive coming in the first round when she posted 49.20 points off a Forward 2 1/2 Somersault Pike. In the Platform, Deininger posted 213.35 points with her best coming in the final round when she posted 51.25 points off a Back 1 1/2 Somersault 1 1/2 Twist Free.

The award marks the first weekly award for the freshman this season and for her career.