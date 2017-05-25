Minnesota Lands Verbal Commitment from 52.4 Breaststroker, Maxwell McHugh

Maxwell McHugh, a high school junior from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, has announced his intention to swim for the University of Minnesota’s class of 2022. McHugh will take the baton from his brother, Conner McHugh, a rising senior and Minnesota school record-holder in the 100/200 breaststrokes. Conner will graduate next spring as Maxwell is finishing up high school.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. The combination of excellent academics and facilities, along with a great coaching staff will allow me to achieve my collegiate goals and aspirations. Go Gophers!”

McHugh attends Sevastopol High School but does not participate in the swim program. Like his brother before him, he focuses exclusively on club swimming at the Door County YMCA, where he is coached by his father. McHugh is the current YMCA national record-holder in the 100/200y breaststrokes; he set those records in April of 2016, and repeated as YMCA national champion in both events this past spring. He swam the 100m breast at U.S. Olympic Team Trials last summer before going on to win the 50/100/200m breaststrokes at YMCA Long Course Nationals.

McHugh will take over from his older brother, whose school records stand at 52.30 in the 100 breast and 1:53.61 in the 200 breast. So far. With one year left in his collegiate career, Conner may give his younger brother even harder targets when he first suits up for the Golden Gophers.

His best SCY times are:

50 breast – 24.58

100 breast – 52.46

200 breast – 1:55.38

200 IM – 1:49.41

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 45.49

100 fly – 50.61

