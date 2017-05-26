SAA Funding Contributes to FDA Approval Of Keytruda

December 31, 2016

In 2009, I was a young faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center when Swim Across America-Baltimore believed enough in my research idea to provide necessary clinical funding for an immunotherapy treatment that is now FDA approved and saving lives.

To provide some context, I had applied for funding to an endless number of organizations. I was denied by all of them. Merck finally agreed to give us a sample of Keytruda immunotherapy vaccine but I had to come up with funding for the clinical trials. Enter Swim Across America, which provided funding for the trials at Johns Hopkins.

Since the inception of Swim Across America-Baltimore, you have provided over $2.6 million dollars to fund immunotherapy clinical trials and important cancer research at Johns Hopkins. FDA approval of Keytruda is our most visible success story and that success is now spawning more research that will likely lead to more treatments.

Your support is vital to helping oncology researchers like myself and my team pioneer new cures. SAA-Baltimore is family to me. I’ve participated in every swim, swimming slowly but surely, and proudly, and been warmly accepted.

My greatest joy is seeing lives saved and the appreciation I have that SAA is part of the story. Sincerely,

Dr. Luis Diaz