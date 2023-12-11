Miller, Bendall Lead Northeastern To Big Win Over New Hampshire

Northeastern vs New Hampshire (Women)
- December 9, 2023
- Boston, Mass.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics
BOSTON — Led by two-win efforts from senior Grace Miller and sophomore Elisabeth Bendall, the Northeastern swim and dive team took home a 163-115 win over New Hampshire at Barletta Natatorium Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies won 12 individual events en route to the win.
- Miller championed the 200 Free with a time of 1:53.95 and took home the 500 Free with a time of 5:09.81.
- Bendall won both the 100 Breast and 200 Breast, finishing with times of 1:05.79 and 2:26.58, respectively.
- The Huskies also took home both relays, with Kate Cosgrove, Marcela Scaramuzza, Jamie Koo and Kotoko Blair finishing in 1:45.14 in the 200 Medley Relay and Blair, Emily Cooley, Cambria Semmen and May Bradburn winning the 200 Free Relay in 1:36.14.
- Junior Isabelle Chambers earned a score of 258.38 in the 3M Dive to capture her first win of the season and classmate Erin Murphy posted a 257.93 in the 1M Dive to mark her third straight meet with a win.
- Freshman Bella Busconi won the 1000 Free, putting up a time of 10:31.51 in the event.
- In an exciting 100 Back, Anna Verlander beat out the next-best swimmer by just .02 seconds with a tie of 56.84 to win.
- Junior Hannah Seward won the 200 Fly, touching the wall at 2:06.52.
- Koo put on a show in the 50 Free, taking the win in just 23.54 seconds.
- Blair also won the 100 Free, finishing in 51.91 seconds.
- The 100 Fly belonged to freshman May Bradburn, who swam to a time of 57.07 seconds.
Next up, the Huskies head on their training trip to London from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6. Then they open up the new year with their Senior Day Meet against Vermont on Jan. 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. That meet will be streaming on FloSports.
Courtesy: UNH Athletics
Guilfoil took first place in the 200-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, and she also placed second in the 100 back.
- New Hampshire returns to action Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 (1 p.m.) with a home meet against the University of Rhode Island at Swasey Pool.
Score: NU 163, UNH 115
Location: Boston, Mass. (Barletta Natatorium)
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
- Guilfoil was the fastest swimmer in the 200 back by touching the wall in 2:01.95, which marked her best time in a dual meet this season. She also bested the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.64.
- In the 100 back, Guilfoil was edged at the wall by .02-of-a-second with a time of 56.86 seconds, which marked another top time for her in a dual meet this season.
- Senior Abby McKinney (Westfield, N.J.) raced to a pair of second-place finishes. She touched the wall in 1:54.44 in the 200 freestyle and was also the runner-up in the 100 free with a clocking of 53.43 seconds.
- Freshman Jessica Briers (St. Louis, Mo.) made her college debut in the 1,000 free and took second place with a time of 10:43.49.
- Sophomore Carolyn Nelson (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) was credited with first-place points in the 500 free with an impressive 5:13.99.
- Junior Megumi Komoto (Schaumburg, Ill.) placed second in the 200 butterfly at 2:07.88. She was also the third-fastest swimmer in the 100 fly with a time of 58.64.
- The divers returned to competition for the first time since the Nov. 5 meet at Siena College.
- Freshman Grace Blume (Dedham, Mass.) took fourth place in the 1-meter dive with a team-high 240.60 points.
- Senior Hannah Weatherby (Newtown, Conn.) was the top ‘Cat in the 3-meter dive with a fifth-place score of 219.45 points.