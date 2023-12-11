Miller, Bendall Lead Northeastern To Big Win Over New Hampshire

Northeastern vs New Hampshire (Women)

December 9, 2023

Boston, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON — Led by two-win efforts from senior Grace Miller and sophomore Elisabeth Bendall , the Northeastern swim and dive team took home a 163-115 win over New Hampshire at Barletta Natatorium Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies won 12 individual events en route to the win.

Next up, the Huskies head on their training trip to London from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6. Then they open up the new year with their Senior Day Meet against Vermont on Jan. 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. That meet will be streaming on FloSports.

Courtesy: UNH Athletics

BOSTON – Sophomore Ella Guilfoil (Fairport, N.Y.) won two individual events but the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team was defeated by Northeastern University, 163-115, Saturday afternoon at Barletta Natatorium. Sophomore(Fairport, N.Y.) won two individual events but the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team was defeated by Northeastern University, 163-115, Saturday afternoon at Barletta Natatorium. Guilfoil took first place in the 200-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, and she also placed second in the 100 back.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire returns to action Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 (1 p.m.) with a home meet against the University of Rhode Island at Swasey Pool.

MEET INFO

Score: NU 163, UNH 115

Location: Boston, Mass. (Barletta Natatorium)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 NU 163, UNH 115Boston, Mass. (Barletta Natatorium)Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS