Middleton, Monona Grove Lead WISCA First Polls of Boys Season

The first WISCA polls of the 2017-18 boys season are out, with Middleton leading the way in Division 1 and Monona Grove on top in Division 2.

Middleton shoots to #1 this year after finishing back at 8th at the 2017 D1 Championships. A big reason for their high placing, other than their depth, is Indiana University commit Michael Draves. He returns for his senior year after finishing 2nd in the 500 free and 4th in the 200 free last year.

Though Middleton leads with 591 point, Madison West (565) and Madison Memorial (544) are close behind. Madison West returns their entire 2017 runner-up 200 medley relay, featuring Wes Jekel (100 back runner-up last year) and Lain Weaver (50 free and 100 fly runner-up last year). Madison Memorial’s key returner is Alex Wowk, the defending state champion in the 100 fly.

While things are pretty close up top in Division 1, Division 2 is another story. Monona Grove leads with 830 points, more than 350 points ahead of 2nd place Elkhorn Area.

Monona Grove’s placing makes sense– they won all three relays at the 2017 D2 Champs, and return two individual state champions. Another IU commit, Ben McDade, is the big star for Monona Grove, having won the 500 free and 200 free last year, setting a state record in the former and coming close to another state mark in the latter. Eric Storms also returns for his senior year, the top returner by far in the 100 back after his 2017 state title (50.99).

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY

The weekly WISCA polls are computer generated and based on the WISCA Top Times database. The polls are generated at midnight each Sunday. Individuals are scored in their top two scoring events only. Points are awarded as follows:

Individuals: 1st Place – 30 points – 30th Place – 1 point (1 point increments)

Relays: 1st Place – 60 points – 30th Place – 2 points (2 point increments) See full rankings here.

Division 1 Boys Poll 1 Middleton new listing 591 pts 2 Madison West new listing 565 pts 3 Madison Memorial new listing 544 pts 4 Waukesha South-Catholic Memo new listing 469 pts 5 Arrowhead new listing 458 pts 6 Brookfield Central-Brookfiel new listing 425 pts 7 Sauk Prairie Co-op new listing 374 pts 8 Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI new listing 258 pts 9 Sun Prairie new listing 207 pts 10 Neenah new listing 197 pts