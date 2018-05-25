Michigan’s Carolyn McCann Receives NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: Michigan Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — University of Michigan women’s swimmer Carolyn McCann has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, per an announcement from the NCAA earlier this week.

The NCAA awards up to 174 postgraduate scholarships annually. The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition. The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $7,500 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season there are 29 scholarships available for men and 29 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

A native of Gig Harbor, Washington, McCann will graduate from the College of Engineering in the fall with a degree in civil engineering and plans on pursuing a graduate degree in structural engineering. Last summer, she interned with the bridge design team at Tetra Tech in nearby Brighton.

McCann was one of three senior captains for the 2017-18 squad that won its third consecutive Big Ten title and finished fourth at the NCAA Championships. A soon-to-be three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and former CSCAA Scholar All-American, McCann was an NCAA Championships individual qualifier as a junior. She ranks fifth in school history in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.33) and eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:11.62).