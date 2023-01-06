Michigan Gets Commitment from “Jack of All Trades” Colin Geer (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Junior Nationals finalist Colin Geer from Long Beach, California, has committed to swim and study at the University of Michigan, starting fall of 2023. Geer joins a massive 2027 men’s commitment class of seven others for the Wolverines.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their endless support. GO BLUE〽️”

Geer is finishing up his senior year at Long Beach Poly-tech High School, and competes year-round for Golden West Swim Club. It’s hard to say that Geer has a glaring weakness in his swimming; he has at least one Winter Junior National qualifying time in every stroke (including IMs) except for backstroke. Ultimately, his most competitive events are the 100/200-yard fly and the 200-yard IM.

Geer had a stellar Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – West meet in December, swimming best times in every single race he competed in. In finals, he touched 4th in both the 100-yard fly (46.92) and 200-yard fly (1:44.71), and 7th in the 200-yard IM (1:46.36).

At the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals in August, Geer had a predictive performance for his showing at Winter Junior Nationals. There too he swam best times in every single race he entered. His highest-scoring event was the 200-meter IM, where he placed 22nd with a time of 2:06.67. He also swam the 100-meter fly (55.19, 33rd), the 200-meter fly (2:05.18, 46th) and the 200-meter breaststroke (2:21.59, 38th).

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 20.71

100 free — 45.57

100 breast — 56.86

200 breast — 2:03.08

100 fly — 46.92 (Summer Juniors)

200 fly — 1:44.71 (Summer Juniors)

200 IM — 1:46.36 (Summer Juniors)

Of his short-course best times, three are Summer Junior National cuts. His breaststroke and freestyle are stronger long-course as he has Winter Juniors cuts in the 200-meter breaststroke and 50-meter freestyle, and an additional Summer Juniors cut in the 100-meter breaststroke. The only stroke he doesn’t have any sort of Junior Nationals cuts in is backstroke.

Geer’s personal bests would put him among the top-ten top performers among the Michigan men this season in every single one of his best events. He would be the top performer this season in the 200-yard butterfly, topping sophomore Gal Groumi Cohen’s 1:45.48 from November 2022. His other highest rankings would be 4th in both the 100-yard fly and 200-yard IM.

Michigan men placed 3rd at the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championships, with freestyle and sprint stroke being their deepest-scoring events. Michigan’s weakest spot seems to be the 200s of stroke. At 2022 Big Ten’s Michigan only had two finalists in both the 200-yard IM finals and the 200-yard fly finals, with sophomore Gal Cohen Groumi scoring big points by winning the 200-yard IM and placing 2nd in the 200-yard fly. For comparison, the 100-yard fly had five Wolverine finalists. With his best times, Geer would place 14th in both the 200-yard IM and 200-yard fly, and 15th in the 100-yard fly.

He will be joining an eight-swimmer class (at least) on the men’s side. This huge incoming class consists of Ryan Healy, Jaeddan Gamilla, Josean Massuco, Jaden Ficklen, Ethan Schwab, Peter Huang, and Maciej Gabrys. Part of the size of this class is a lot of roster slots and scholarship money left vacant by transfers. But remember that the last time Michigan had a class this size, it was a forbearer of their 2012 NCAA title.

