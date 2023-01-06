2023 “BOTR” Ava Whitaker Flips Verbal Commitment from SMU to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A year after committing to swim at SMU, Ava Whitaker signed a National Letter of Intent with Indiana University. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to share that I have verbally committed to @indianaswimdive, and I will be signing in November!! Thank you to @nac.swimstagram and @ambushnac for supporting me in this decision. As well as my team, parents, competitors, and God for helping me through the recruiting process. Lastly, a huge thank you to @indinaswimdive for giving me such an incredible opportunity. I am forever grateful to be able to swim for this amazing program!! GO HOOSIERS!!! ❤️❤️🤍🤍”

Whitaker and her family moved to Nacogdoches, Texas over the summer. A senior at Nacogdoches High School, she swims club with Ambush Swim Team, also in Nacogdoches. A year ago, she represented Rockwall High School at the Texas UIL 6A State Championships –where she won the 100 fly (53.03) and placed 13th in the 200 IM (2:04.29)– and she swam year-round with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence.

Whitaker improved her PBs in the 100/200 fly –the events that earned her “Best of the Rest” designation on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023– and the 50 free and 100 back at Winter Juniors West. She placed fourth in the 100 fly (52.68) and eighth in the 200 fly (1:58.41).

This summer, she had a big meet at College Station Futures, where she earned lifetime LCM bests in the 100 free (1:00.09), 100 fly (1:01.40), 200 fly (2:15.86), and 200 IM (2:23.68) and came in third in both the 100 fly and 200 fly. She also placed 12th in the 200 IM.

Whitaker’s SCY year-over-year improvements are:

Event December 2021 December 2022 200 fly 1:58.54 1:57.04 100 fly 53.63 52.68 50 fly 25.33 24.59 200 IM 2:03.93 2:03.03 100 back 58.09 56.75 200 back 2:03.64 2:03.64 50 free 24.32 23.90 100 free 52.52 51.40

Whitaker will join the Hoosiers’ class of 2027 with Reese Tiltmann, Caroline Foltz, and Lily Witte. Her fly times would both have been on the A/B-final bubble at 2022 Big Ten Women’s Championships, making her by far Indiana’s fastest performer in the two events.

