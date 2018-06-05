Michael Andrew Says “Hook ‘Em,” Reveals Goal Times

This isn’t a traditional college commitment article, but 19-year old professional swimmer Michael Andrew answered a hypothetical question that has been posed in many corners of the swimming community in his latest YouTube video.

In the 10-minute Q&A video, Andrew says that if he were to swim in college, his first choice would be the University of Texas, throwing a “Hook ‘Em” in the air.

It’s all hypothetical, of course, because Andrew turned pro when he was just 14 years old, believed to be the youngest pro swimmer in history. He’s said many times that he doesn’t regret the decision, and in the video he also discusses the pros and cons of attending “virtual school” through high school: another decision that he still feels was right for him.

Also in the video, Andrew reveals his goal times. Goal times for Andrew, in his USRPT swimming, are very important, as the nature of the training hones in on very specific times in practice that are intended to correlate directly to expected race times – with more specificity than most training methodologies can offer. Andrew showed that off at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, when he hit one of those goal times on the money not once, but twice – 21.75 in the 50 free. In between, he swam a 21.79 in the semi-final.

Andrew’s currenlty listed goal times:

50 LCM free – 21.25

50 LCM breaststroke – 26.75

100 LCM breaststroke – 58.75 (27.75/31.00)

50 LCM butterfly – 22.80

100 LCM butterfly – 50.80 (23.80/27.00)

Other topics discussed in the video: