16-Year Old Emma Wheal Swims 25.4 in 50 Free at Texas Senior Circuit

2018 Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #1

June 1st-3rd, 2018

Dallas Mustangs hosted, SMU Robson-Lindley Aquatic Center and Bahr-McMillion Natatorium

Meet Results on Meet Mobile “2018 NT DM Senior Circuit #1 LC Meet”

The first of two Texas Senior Circuit meets for the 2018 season were hosted at SMU’s new aquatics facility last weekend. The series is designed to act as a meet for the state’s top club, college, and pro-aged swimmers that gives them a Sectionals-level of competition without leaving the state. Qualifying times for the meet are the same as Sectional standards.

Among the biggest revelations at the meet is 16-year old Emma Wheal from the Western Hills Athletic Club – a University of Virginia commit (high school class of 2019). Wheal won the 50 free by more than six-tenths of a second in a field where the 2nd-through-5th place finishers are all current swimmers at NCAA top 10 teams Texas and Texas A&M.

Wheal’s best time coming into the meet was 26.24, and she dropped that to a 25.48. That ranks her 13th all-time among American 15-16s, just behind Gretchen Walsh’s swim from Mel Zajac this weekend. Behind the 15-year old Walsh, she’s the second-fastest American junior in the event this season.

She also swam 58.00 in the 100 free and 1:02.84 in the 100 fly, though neither of those were best times.

Other Noteworthy Results: