16-Year Old Emma Wheal Swims 25.4 in 50 Free at Texas Senior Circuit

The first of two Texas Senior Circuit meets for the 2018 season were hosted at SMU’s new aquatics facility last weekend. The series is designed to act as a meet for the state’s top club, college, and pro-aged swimmers that gives them a Sectionals-level of competition without leaving the state. Qualifying times for the meet are the same as Sectional standards.

Among the biggest revelations at the meet is 16-year old Emma Wheal from the Western Hills Athletic Club – a University of Virginia commit (high school class of 2019). Wheal won the 50 free by more than six-tenths of a second in a field where the 2nd-through-5th place finishers are all current swimmers at NCAA top 10 teams Texas and Texas A&M.

Wheal’s best time coming into the meet was 26.24, and she dropped that to a 25.48. That ranks her 13th all-time among American 15-16s, just behind Gretchen Walsh’s swim from Mel Zajac this weekend. Behind the 15-year old Walsh, she’s the second-fastest American junior in the event this season.

She also swam 58.00 in the 100 free and 1:02.84 in the 100 fly, though neither of those were best times.

Other Noteworthy Results:

  • 17-year old Texas A&M freshman Jing Quah, a Singapore native, won the 100 fly (1:01.72) and 200 fly (2:16.47).
  • 16-year old Jack Grieshop, younger brother of National Team swimmer Sean Grieshop, finished 3rd in the 400 free in 4:17.27, which dropped his lifetime best by more than 6 seconds.
  • Texas undergrad Jordan Wheeler took 3rd in the 50 free, swimming a lifetime best of 26.19.
  • Nitro 16-year old Dominic Toledo Sanchez won the men’s 200 free in 1:57.49, which knocked a second off his previous lifetime best. His 15-year old teammate Corby Furrer took 2nd in 1:58.08.

Adam

Isn’t it Western Hills Aquatic Club and not West Houston?

1 hour ago

