16-Year Old Emma Wheal Swims 25.4 in 50 Free at Texas Senior Circuit

2018 Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #1
- June 1st-3rd, 2018
- Dallas Mustangs hosted, SMU Robson-Lindley Aquatic Center and Bahr-McMillion Natatorium
- Meet Results on Meet Mobile “2018 NT DM Senior Circuit #1 LC Meet”
The first of two Texas Senior Circuit meets for the 2018 season were hosted at SMU’s new aquatics facility last weekend. The series is designed to act as a meet for the state’s top club, college, and pro-aged swimmers that gives them a Sectionals-level of competition without leaving the state. Qualifying times for the meet are the same as Sectional standards.
Among the biggest revelations at the meet is 16-year old Emma Wheal from the Western Hills Athletic Club – a University of Virginia commit (high school class of 2019). Wheal won the 50 free by more than six-tenths of a second in a field where the 2nd-through-5th place finishers are all current swimmers at NCAA top 10 teams Texas and Texas A&M.
Wheal’s best time coming into the meet was 26.24, and she dropped that to a 25.48. That ranks her 13th all-time among American 15-16s, just behind Gretchen Walsh’s swim from Mel Zajac this weekend. Behind the 15-year old Walsh, she’s the second-fastest American junior in the event this season.
She also swam 58.00 in the 100 free and 1:02.84 in the 100 fly, though neither of those were best times.
Other Noteworthy Results:
- 17-year old Texas A&M freshman Jing Quah, a Singapore native, won the 100 fly (1:01.72) and 200 fly (2:16.47).
- 16-year old Jack Grieshop, younger brother of National Team swimmer Sean Grieshop, finished 3rd in the 400 free in 4:17.27, which dropped his lifetime best by more than 6 seconds.
- Texas undergrad Jordan Wheeler took 3rd in the 50 free, swimming a lifetime best of 26.19.
- Nitro 16-year old Dominic Toledo Sanchez won the men’s 200 free in 1:57.49, which knocked a second off his previous lifetime best. His 15-year old teammate Corby Furrer took 2nd in 1:58.08.
Isn’t it Western Hills Aquatic Club and not West Houston?