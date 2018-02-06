Michael Andrew, Reece Whitley Bromance? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

It seems some swim fans breakdown by Team Michael Andrew or Team Reece Whitley. Andrew and Whitley battle in breaststroke, but outside of the pool they appear to be great friends. As co-captains of the 2017 U.S. Junior World Championship Team they became leaders of the next generation, roles they embodied with ease.

It’s a long way until 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Both should be a threat to make the team, but what will it take to secure a spot in 2020? In 100m breast, to be safe, I think it will take 58.5 or faster. What do you think?

For fun, should Reece go train with Michael? Should Reece commit to a USRPT training camp? I’d like to see it (and capture video). I’d also like to see Michael work through a week of Reece’s training. Something tells me they’d both learn a lot from the experience.

