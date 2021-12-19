Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew, Michael Brinegar, Rhyan White Withdraw from SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

A trio of American swimmers have returned home from the Short Course World Championships early. USA Swimming confirmed the news, but refused to share any details, as they have with other COVID-related withdrawals.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Michael Brinegar, Michael Andrew and Rhyan White have withdrawn from their final events at the FINA World Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, and will return home to the U.S,” the short statement from USA Swimming read.

A spokesperson in Abu Dhabi said that she could not share any other information.

This makes for 5 total American swimmers who have withdrawn from the meet for COVID-related reasons. The other two, Katie Grimes and Lydia Jacoby, were more specifically announced to have withdrawn “due to COVID-19 protocols.”

The lack of detail makes it hard to parse the difference between the Grimes and Jacoby decisions and the three new withdrawals on Sunday. It is believed that Grimes and Jacoby were pulled out for exposure and/or a positive test and will be required to isolate in Abu Dhabi for at least 7 days before returning home, whereas the other three voluntarily withdrew to avoid the same fate if they tested positive.

USA Swimming’s statement about Grimes and Jacoby did not mention returning home to the United States.

Indiana head coach Ray Looze confirmed that Brinnegar, who trains at Indiana, is returning home to avoid an infection that would result in a quarantine in Abu Dhabi. “It’s just not worth being stuck there for 10 days,” Looze said.

Brinnegar was scheduled to swim in the 1500 free, his only individual event, later in the meet. White dropped the 50 backstroke on Sunday, which meant no Americans swam the race. She won gold in the 200 back and silver as part of the 200 medley relay earlier in the meet, and was likely going to swim a leg of the American 400 medley relay on Tuesday.

Andrew skipped prelims of the 50 fly on Sunday, and without him, USA Swimming missed the medals in the 200 free relay in finals. He had not been swimming near his best times to this point of the meet.

Andrew, who was infected with COVID-19 earlier this year, wasn’t vaccinated at the Olympics. He said in his most recent vlog post that he is still unvaccinated.

A number of British swimmers have withdrawn from the meet too, and anecdotally, it appears that COVID-19 fears have begun to spread throughout the meet, which could lead to more absences over the final 2 days of competition. Some coaches and athletes are pondering, or have decided to, withdraw from the event early to avoid getting a positive test and having to quarantine in Abu Dhabi. This has left countries scrambling to fill relays – the British men scratched both of theirs on Sunday.

21
Stoked 2 b vaccinated
29 minutes ago

MA said he is still unvaccinated in his most recent blog… also if you look through his recent likes on twitter he has some pretty terrifying views on Covid safety

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Stoked 2 b vaccinated
3
-10
Reply
Tomek
Reply to  Stoked 2 b vaccinated
9 minutes ago

It must not be very hard to terrify you then

2
-1
Reply
Stoked 2 b vaccinated
Reply to  Tomek
5 minutes ago

If you think Covid is nbd then why don't you go volunteer in the overcrowded emergency rooms or ICU units.

I've had relatives die from Covid and it is no joke

I’ve had relatives die from Covid and it is no joke

1
-1
Reply
Pez
25 minutes ago

probably because those 3 are unvaccinated

4
-1
Reply
avidreader
Reply to  Pez
20 minutes ago

Anybody else wonder if “OWCoach” from yesterday’s comment section who was advocating for sending Jacoby and Grimes home on airplanes with infections is Brinegar’s mom?

She’s a swim coach.

“Family is on the other side of the country.”

I mean…that adds a big layer of “WTF” to those comments right?

2
-3
Reply
avidreader
Reply to  avidreader
18 minutes ago

Commenter was also advocating for sending athletes home before positive tests.

1
-1
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
24 minutes ago

white and andrew were prob asked to withdraw because they are unvaxxed

3
-3
Reply
Greg Peters
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
12 minutes ago

White isn't unvaxxed.

0
0
Reply
Bailey
20 minutes ago

Andrew on his latest vlog said he isn't vaccinated and isn't planning on getting on it. Also responded to a comment on the video saying he isn't an antivaxer

2
-1
Reply
Crown
Reply to  Bailey
14 minutes ago

But like fr if you don't have the vax you're anti vax at this point right like say it with your chest 😂

2
-1
Reply
Anonymous
Reply to  Crown
53 seconds ago

No he said at Olympic training camp he is not against the vaccine. In fact he understood why older people would get it. He did not think he needed it because he had already had Covid and he was worried about severe side effects in his age group. Perhaps this experience will change his mind.

0
0
Reply
Taa
19 minutes ago

Oooops I guess covid is still a thing. Here comes omnicrom run for your lives. They shouldn't bail on their relay teammates. Fina should go to timed finals now

1
-1
Reply
Captain Ahab
18 minutes ago

None of the Chinese swimmers tested positive?

1
-1
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Captain Ahab
14 minutes ago

china has had covid under control for over a year now

1
-2
Reply
Tomek
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 minutes ago

And your statement is backed by a data provided by CCP?

0
0
Reply
Gulliver's Swimming Travels
14 minutes ago

He said in his recent YouTube vlog that he has not been vaccinated and has no plans to be. FYI.

0
-1
Reply
Swimmer
11 minutes ago

You can be X3 vaccinated and still get Covid.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Swimmer
2
-1
Reply
Stoked 2 b vaccinated
Reply to  Swimmer
4 minutes ago

You're less likely to have severe symptoms if you get Covid while vaccinated. Majority of Covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

