Michael Andrew, Michael Brinegar, Rhyan White Withdraw from SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
A trio of American swimmers have returned home from the Short Course World Championships early. USA Swimming confirmed the news, but refused to share any details, as they have with other COVID-related withdrawals.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Michael Brinegar, Michael Andrew and Rhyan White have withdrawn from their final events at the FINA World Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, and will return home to the U.S,” the short statement from USA Swimming read.
A spokesperson in Abu Dhabi said that she could not share any other information.
This makes for 5 total American swimmers who have withdrawn from the meet for COVID-related reasons. The other two, Katie Grimes and Lydia Jacoby, were more specifically announced to have withdrawn “due to COVID-19 protocols.”
The lack of detail makes it hard to parse the difference between the Grimes and Jacoby decisions and the three new withdrawals on Sunday. It is believed that Grimes and Jacoby were pulled out for exposure and/or a positive test and will be required to isolate in Abu Dhabi for at least 7 days before returning home, whereas the other three voluntarily withdrew to avoid the same fate if they tested positive.
USA Swimming’s statement about Grimes and Jacoby did not mention returning home to the United States.
Indiana head coach Ray Looze confirmed that Brinnegar, who trains at Indiana, is returning home to avoid an infection that would result in a quarantine in Abu Dhabi. “It’s just not worth being stuck there for 10 days,” Looze said.
Brinnegar was scheduled to swim in the 1500 free, his only individual event, later in the meet. White dropped the 50 backstroke on Sunday, which meant no Americans swam the race. She won gold in the 200 back and silver as part of the 200 medley relay earlier in the meet, and was likely going to swim a leg of the American 400 medley relay on Tuesday.
Andrew skipped prelims of the 50 fly on Sunday, and without him, USA Swimming missed the medals in the 200 free relay in finals. He had not been swimming near his best times to this point of the meet.
Andrew, who was infected with COVID-19 earlier this year, wasn’t vaccinated at the Olympics. He said in his most recent vlog post that he is still unvaccinated.
A number of British swimmers have withdrawn from the meet too, and anecdotally, it appears that COVID-19 fears have begun to spread throughout the meet, which could lead to more absences over the final 2 days of competition. Some coaches and athletes are pondering, or have decided to, withdraw from the event early to avoid getting a positive test and having to quarantine in Abu Dhabi. This has left countries scrambling to fill relays – the British men scratched both of theirs on Sunday.
MA said he is still unvaccinated in his most recent blog… also if you look through his recent likes on twitter he has some pretty terrifying views on Covid safety
It must not be very hard to terrify you then
If you think Covid is nbd then why don’t you go volunteer in the overcrowded emergency rooms or ICU units.
I’ve had relatives die from Covid and it is no joke
probably because those 3 are unvaccinated
Anybody else wonder if “OWCoach” from yesterday’s comment section who was advocating for sending Jacoby and Grimes home on airplanes with infections is Brinegar’s mom?
She’s a swim coach.
“Family is on the other side of the country.”
I mean…that adds a big layer of “WTF” to those comments right?
Commenter was also advocating for sending athletes home before positive tests.
white and andrew were prob asked to withdraw because they are unvaxxed
White isn’t unvaxxed.
Andrew on his latest vlog said he isn’t vaccinated and isn’t planning on getting on it. Also responded to a comment on the video saying he isn’t an antivaxer
But like fr if you don’t have the vax you’re anti vax at this point right like say it with your chest 😂
No he said at Olympic training camp he is not against the vaccine. In fact he understood why older people would get it. He did not think he needed it because he had already had Covid and he was worried about severe side effects in his age group. Perhaps this experience will change his mind.
Oooops I guess covid is still a thing. Here comes omnicrom run for your lives. They shouldn’t bail on their relay teammates. Fina should go to timed finals now
None of the Chinese swimmers tested positive?
china has had covid under control for over a year now
And your statement is backed by a data provided by CCP?
He said in his recent YouTube vlog that he has not been vaccinated and has no plans to be. FYI.
You can be X3 vaccinated and still get Covid.
You’re less likely to have severe symptoms if you get Covid while vaccinated. Majority of Covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks