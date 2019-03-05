Miami-OH Men Break Three School Records on Day 1 of MAC Championships

2019 Men’s Mid-American Conference Championships

March 4th-7th, 2019

Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH

Short Course Yards, Prelims-Finals

NCAA Division I

Championship Central

Day One Results

Miami University swept both of the contested relays of the first session, the 800 free and 200 medley relays, en route to two new school records and a new conference record. The Redhawks currently lead the team standings heading into day two.

Notably absent from this meet is Eastern Michigan University – who are the defending conference champions – due to the fact that their men’s swimming program was cut after the completion of the last season.

Team Standings After Day One:

Miami (OH) – 80 Missouri State – 68 Southern Illinois – 64 Evansville – 60 Ball State – 56

Redhawk teammates Jacob Peloquin (22.26), Noah Barr (23.86), Iago Moussalem (20.39) and Nick Ward (19.48) combined to secure the win in the 200 medley relay with a final time of 1:25.99 – a new school record. Following closely behind them was Missouri State’s squad of Jake Schultz (22.40), Blair Bish (23.58), Artur Osvath (20.74) and Samuel Senn (19.45) to finish at 1:26.17.

In the 800 free relay, Miami again emerged victorious. The Redhawk quartet of Diego Valentim (1:38.56), Gordon Wheeler (1:36.75), James Wray (1:37.56) and Moussalem (1:38.45) clocked in at 6:31.32. That time narrowly cleared the Miami varsity record of 6:31.58 set at last year’s conference meet.

Finishing second in the event was Missouri State’s relay at 6:34.60, composed of Mohamed Abdelbaky (1:39.96), Pawel Krawczyk (1:35.98), Osvath (1:39.03) and Kevin Douglas (1:39.63).

During tonight’s time trial session, Miami sophomore Kayky Mota established a new conference and school record in the 100 fly with a time of 45.99. Mota’s previous best in the event was a 46.65 swam in a time trial at Miami’s mid-season invite, which was also the previous conference record.

Tomorrow’s session will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 1m diving event. Finals begin at 6:30 pm EST and will be streamed live here.