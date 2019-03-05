Miami-OH Men Break Three School Records on Day 1 of MAC Championships

2019 Men’s Mid-American Conference Championships
- March 4th-7th, 2019
- Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH
- Short Course Yards, Prelims-Finals
- NCAA Division I
- Championship Central
- Day One Results
Miami University swept both of the contested relays of the first session, the 800 free and 200 medley relays, en route to two new school records and a new conference record. The Redhawks currently lead the team standings heading into day two.
Notably absent from this meet is Eastern Michigan University – who are the defending conference champions – due to the fact that their men’s swimming program was cut after the completion of the last season.
Team Standings After Day One:
- Miami (OH) – 80
- Missouri State – 68
- Southern Illinois – 64
- Evansville – 60
- Ball State – 56
Redhawk teammates Jacob Peloquin (22.26), Noah Barr (23.86), Iago Moussalem (20.39) and Nick Ward (19.48) combined to secure the win in the 200 medley relay with a final time of 1:25.99 – a new school record. Following closely behind them was Missouri State’s squad of Jake Schultz (22.40), Blair Bish (23.58), Artur Osvath (20.74) and Samuel Senn (19.45) to finish at 1:26.17.
In the 800 free relay, Miami again emerged victorious. The Redhawk quartet of Diego Valentim (1:38.56), Gordon Wheeler (1:36.75), James Wray (1:37.56) and Moussalem (1:38.45) clocked in at 6:31.32. That time narrowly cleared the Miami varsity record of 6:31.58 set at last year’s conference meet.
Finishing second in the event was Missouri State’s relay at 6:34.60, composed of Mohamed Abdelbaky (1:39.96), Pawel Krawczyk (1:35.98), Osvath (1:39.03) and Kevin Douglas (1:39.63).
During tonight’s time trial session, Miami sophomore Kayky Mota established a new conference and school record in the 100 fly with a time of 45.99. Mota’s previous best in the event was a 46.65 swam in a time trial at Miami’s mid-season invite, which was also the previous conference record.
Tomorrow’s session will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 1m diving event. Finals begin at 6:30 pm EST and will be streamed live here.
