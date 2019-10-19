Mia Ristic Will Join Twin Sister Ella in Indiana Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mia Ristic from Laguna Niguel, California has announced her intention to swim at Indiana University in 2020-21. She will join her twin sister Ella Ristic, who committed last November, as well as Anna Freed, Avery Williams, Elizabeth Broshears, and Mary Kate Reicherter in the class of 2024.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Indiana University!! Huge thanks to everyone who helped me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without their love and support. Can’t wait to be a hoosier!!🔴⚪️”

Ristic specializes mainly in fly, back and IM. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she swims for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Irvine Novaquatics. Last spring in her junior year of high school, she contributed to the Eagles’ dominant win at CIF Southern Section Division I Championships. She anchored the winning 200 medley relay (23.15), took 7th in the 100 fly (55.41), and won the consolation final of the 100 back (56.34). This summer, she updated her LCM times in the 100m back (1:05.50), 200m back (2:21.47), and 100m fly (1:03.53) at Mt. Hood Futures. She finished 6th in both the 100 back and 100 fly and was 18th in the 200 back.

Ristic is very close to being in scoring range for Indiana at the conference level. It took 54.50 to get a second swim in the 100 fly, 54.31 in the 100 back, and 1:58.80 in the 200 back at 2019 B1G Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.01

100 back – 56.31

200 back – 2:01.27

200 IM – 2:06.67

