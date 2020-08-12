Mewen Tomac Hits 2nd French Age Record In As Many Days – 53.29 100 Back

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy, 18-year-old Mewen Tomac of France put up the fastest 100m backstroke of his life….by a lot.

The teen had already made his presence known at this meet, with the visiting Italian punching a 50m back PB of 24.88 en route to gold last night. That checked in as a new French Age Record for 18-year-olds and set the tone for his 100m back sprint this evening.

Opening tonight’s 100m back in 25.87 and closing in 27.42, Tomac crushed a big-time 53.29 to top the field, one which included the World Junior champion and the Italian national record holder. The former was represented by Thomas Ceccon, who touched just .11 behind in the 2nd fastest time of his career in 53.40.

Sabbioni, the Italian record holder, settled for bronze, but also got under 54, with 53.71.

Mewec’s previous PB in this event sat at the Italian Age Record for 18-year-olds of 54.17 he threw down at last year’s World Junior Championships. There in Budapest, he finished 4th, with Ceccon taking the World Junior title in 53.46.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Michael Andrew (USA), 53.40 2019

Italian Record – Simone Sabbioni (ITA), 53.34 2016

Setting a new meet record, our first of the night, was 18-year-old Frenchman Mewen Tomac in this men’s 100m back. Tomac busted out the fastest time of his career by far, registering a winning effort of 53.29 to beat out Italians Thomas Ceccon and Simone Sabbioni.

Behind Tomac this evening, Ceccon touched just .11 behind in 53.40, while reigning Italian national record holder Sabbioni earned bronze in 53.71. Ceccon's outing here was just .03 outside his own lifetime best of 53.37 as lead-off in Budapest on the Italian men's medley relay.

Splits for Tomac’s menacing swim this evening included 25.87/27.42 to open in the only front half under 26 seconds. This marks his second French Age Record broken in as many days, as he already nailed a new 50m back time of 24.88 en route to gold last night.