Metroplex Sprinter Jaelle Carlson Signs with Arkansas-Little Rock

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaelle Carlson of Metroplex Aquatics has signed with Arkansas-Little Rock for fall 2021. She’s wrapping up her senior year at Heritage Christian Academy in Rockwall, Texas.

I am officially a part of #littlerocksteam!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. The best is yet to come!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.81

100 free – 51.31

200 free – 1:54.09

100 fly – 56.64

Carlson is primarily a sprint freestyler, and she’s also a strong spring butterflier.

In 2019, she competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where she swam the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly. Carlson has hit lifetime bests since the pandemic hit, swimming her current PRs in the 50 free and 100 free at the LAC Fall Invite in November.

Carlson should have an immediate impact on the Little Rock program this coming season– she would’ve been their #1 100 freestyler last year and their #2 50 freestyler. She would’ve made the 100 free A-final at the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, too, while being on the A/B-final bubble in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Carlson will join the Trojans’ class of 2025 with Caitlin Romprey, Devin Trammell, Gillian Boggs, Lara Alsader, Lauren Pieniazkiewicz, and Olivia Henderson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.