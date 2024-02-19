Messiah Women, Stevens Men Claim Middle-Atlantic Conference Titles

2024 MAC Championships

February 15-18, 2024

York, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Go MAC Sports

YORK, Pa. (Women’s Swimming) – The Messiah Falcons captured their 10th Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) women’s swimming title. The Falcons earned 1499 points with nine gold medals, nine silver medals and two bronze medals.

Stevens finished in second place with 1246 points and ten medals. Misericordia took third with 1171 points and six medals. Arcadia finished in fourth with 977 points and six medals. Widener took fifth with 751 points.

Women’s Final Standings:

1. Messiah – 1499

2. Stevens – 1246

3. Misericordia – 1171

4. Arcadia – 977

5. Widener – 751

6. FDU-Florham – 553

7. York (Pa.) – 494

8. Stevenson – 435

9. Hood – 296

10. Lebanon Valley – 270

11. Albright – 141

12. King’s Mens and Womens – 146

1650 Freestyle

Misericordia’s Tamsin Formon secured her second straight victory in the 1650 after finishing with a time of 17:51.87.

100 Free

Arcadia’s Julia Stephens claimed the first spot in the 100 free after clocking in at 53.33.

200 Backstroke

Messiah’s Grace Schad closed out her individual wins of the weekend with a first place finish in the 200 backstroke. Schad recorded a time of 2:05.40.

200 Breaststroke

Abigail Soerens of Messiah finished with a time of 2:19.22 breaking a MAC record and recording a NCAA Division III B-Cut. Evangeline Soerens of Messiah finished in second place with a time of 2:20.10 also recording a NCAA Division III B-Cut.

400 Freestyle Relay

Messiah’s Marie Hagemaster, Grace Schad, Sophie Schulz, and Erin Goudie clocked in at 3:33.72 to take first place.

Messiah Senior Evangeline Soerens was named the 2024 David B. Eavenson Award winner as the MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Year after scoring 107 individual points.

Stevens first year Kylie Martinez was named the 2024 MAC Women’s Swimming Rookie of the Year after recording 49 individual points.

Messiah head coach Josh Clarke was named the 2024 MAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.

YORK, Pa. (Men’s Swimming) – The Stevens Ducks captured their fourth-straight Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) men’s swimming title. The Ducks earned 1444.5 points with three gold medals, 10 silver medals and six bronze medals.

Widener finished in second place with 1117 points and 15 medals.York (Pa.) took third with 1107 points and eight medals. Arcadia finished in fourth with 1025.5 points and three medals. Misericordia took fifth with 786 points.

Men’s Final Standings:

1. Stevens – 1444.5

2. Widener – 1117

3. York (Pa.) – 1107

4. Arcadia – 1025.5

5. Misericordia – 786

6. Hood – 630.5

7. Messiah – 601

8. Stevenson – 465

9. FDU-Florham – 283

10. Lebanon Valley – 201

11. Albright – 146.5

12. King’s College Men’s and Women’s – 146

1650 Freestyle

Patrick Cortelli of Stevens claimed first place with a time of 16:23.70.

100 Free

Bryan Collins of York took first place in the 100 free with a time of 46.33. This marked his second individual gold for the weekend. Edward Platonov and Brenden Stuhltrager tied for second place.

200 Backstroke

First year Leo Ott from York swam the 200 backstroke in 1:53.73, which would mark his first career gold medal.

200 Breaststroke

Widener’s Dan Jackson marked his third individual win of the weekend after finishing the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:04.99

400 Freestyle Relay

The foursome from York College finished with a time of 3:04.67. The group consisted of Collin Draminski, Braeden Emore, Nick Bordovsky, and Bryan Collins.

Widener sophomore Dan Jackson was named the 2024 David B. Eavenson Award winner as the MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year after scoring 96 individual points.

Albright first year Brendan Stuhltrager was named the 2024 MAC Men’s Swimming Rookie of the Year after recording 86.5 individual points.

Widener head coach Mark Yankovich was named the 2024 MAC Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year.