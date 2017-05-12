Merrell Downs 100 Fly Record in CIF Southern Section D2 Prelims

CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championships

Prelims- Friday, May 12th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championships are underway, as Friday’s preliminary session is now in the books. Swimmers will return for finals on Saturday, May 13th at the Riverside Aquatic Complex. Read on for highlights from the prelims session.

The Crean Lutheran girls were on fire during prelims, taking down 4 of the Division 2 Records. They got the ball rolling in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Eva Merrell (back- 25.13), Jimena Martinez (breast- 29.67), Mandy Brenner (fly- 24.92), and Elise Garcia (free- 22.50) turned in a record time of 1:42.22. Crean Lutheran then took down the Division 2 Record in the 200 free relay. The quartet of Garcia (22.99 leadoff), Brenner (23.75), Journey Werner (25.35), and Merrell (22.80) combined for a 1:34.89.

In addition to her relay successes, Elise Garcia went on to break the Division 2 Record in the 50 free. She surged to a quick 22.71 to erase the former mark of 22.80 set by Gretchen Jacques in 2009. Relay teammate Eva Merrell, a member of the USA National Team, charged to a new Division 2 Record in the 100 fly, turning in a 52.57 to clip the former mark of 52.59 set by Alexis Margett last season.

Another pair of records went down in the 100 free and 100 back at the hands of Mira Costa sophomore Alexandra Crisera. In the 100 free, she popped a 49.02 to take down Kenisha Liu’s former record of 49.26, while Garcia came up with a 49.70 for 2nd seed. Crisera returned for the 100 back, taking down Sonia Wang’s (53.77) former record with a 53.65.

On the men’s side, Arcadia’s Tenny Chong came within a few tenths of Anthony Ervin’s Division 2 Record in the 100 free. Chong put up a 44.59 to close in on Ervin’s 44.11 from 1999. He also missed the 50 free record by just a tenth, putting up a 20.28 to take lane 4 for finals. Tomorrow night, he’ll get another shot at Kyle Coan’s record of 20.17 from 2014.