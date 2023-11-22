McSharry Named SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Liendo & Crooks Share Men’s Award

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Josh Liendo, Florida and Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Florida’s Josh Liendo, a sophomore from Scarborough, Canada, earned three individual and five relay first-place finishes to help the Gators take the top spot at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Liendo recorded NCAA A-cut times to win the 50 free (18.61), 100 free (40.90) and the 100 fly (44.39). He swam leadoff for the 400 free (2:46.60/41.38) and 800 free (6:17.82/1:32.96) relays, the second leg of the 200 free relay (1:15.65/18.17) and the third leg of the 200 medley (1:23.02/19.57) and 400 medley (3:02.68/43.81) relays.

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a junior from George Town, Cayman Islands, tallied three individual victories and was a member of five winning relay squads as the Vols took first place at the Tennessee Invitational. Crooks posted the fastest time in the nation to win the 50 free of 18.40 and the second fastest time in the nation to win the 100 free at 41.08, both NCAA A-cut times. He also recorded the 10th fastest time in the nation to win the 100 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 45.30. Crooks was the leadoff leg for the 200 (1:16.03/18.46), 400 (2:47.61/41.03) and 800 free (6:19.77/1:32.07) relays and the fly leg for the 200 (1:23.14/19.64) and 400 medley (3:05.52/45.07) relays.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, earned three podium finishes at the Tennessee Invitational. Hattie captured first place on the 3-meter springboard with a final score of 411.30 and on platform with a personal best of 490.00. He was also runner-up on the 1-meter with a final score of 359.55.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jonny Marshall, Florida

Florida’s Jonny Marshall, a freshman from Akron, Ohio, won the 200 back at the Georgia Fall Invitational with an NCAA A-cut time of 1:38.52, the second fastest time in the nation this season. Marshall finished fifth in the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 45.57, the 13th fastest time in the nation. He was also the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay squad that finished third with a time of 1:24.11 (21.32) and the 400 medley relay team that placed fourth with a time of 3:05.83 (45.66).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry, a senior from Sligo, Ireland, claimed three individual and four relay podium finishes at the Tennessee Invitational. McSharry recorded the fastest time in the nation to win the 100 breaststroke with an NCAA A-cut time of 56.87, breaking her own school and SEC record. She also placed second in the 50 free at 22.01 (13th fastest time in the nation) and third in the 200 breaststroke at 2:06.64 (fourth fastest time the nation). McSharry swam the first leg of the second-place 200 (1:27.22/22.03) and 400 free (3:13.64/48.78) relays and the back leg of the second-place 200 (1:36.79/26.14) and 400 medley (3:31.22/56.57) relays.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Ana Monroy, Florida

Florida’s Ana Monroy, a freshman from Laz Paz, Mexico, won all three diving events at the Georgia Fall Invitational to help the Gators take first place. Monroy claimed the top spot on the 1-meter with a score of 333.70, on the 3-meter with a score of 339.30 and on platform with a score of 312.80.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., registered wins in two individual events and four relays, all with NCAA A-cut times, to help the Gators take first place at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Sims recorded the fastest times in the nation to win the 500 free (4:32.53) and the 400 IM (4:01.47). She also swam the second leg of the 200 (1:27.18/21.64) and 800 free (6:56.49/1:43.34) relays and was leadoff for the 200 (1:34.18/23.93) and 400 medley (3:28.68) relays.