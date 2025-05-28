McIntosh Enters Seven Events As Canadian Trials Psych Sheets Drop

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place

LCM (50 meters)

The psych sheets for the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials have been released, with the competition just over one week away as Canadian swimmers vie for selection to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

Highlighting the entry lists is reigning Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh, who announced Wednesday that she’ll be joining Bob Bowman at the University of Texas later this year after the World Championships.

McIntosh has entered seven events at the Trials, though in an interview with CBC Sports, confirmed she only plans on racing five events at the Trials and ultimately Worlds.

McIntosh said her entries in the women’s 400 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM—the four events she raced at the Paris Olympics, winning silver in the former and gold in the latter three—are locked in, while she’s also entered the 200 free, 800 free and 200 back, and will choose one of them closer to the meet.

At the six-day Trials, the only two events that coincide on the same night for McIntosh is the 400 IM and 200 back, while at Worlds, the 400 free final clashes with the 200 IM semis (though it sounds as though she’s fine doing both), the 200 free final clashes with the 200 fly semis, and the 200 back and 800 free final are on the same night (but she’ll only be doing one of those max regardless).

Canada’s other individual 2024 Olympic medalists, Josh Liendo, Ilya Kharun and Kylie Masse, will also be competing in Victoria, with Liendo and Kharun coming off impressive college seasons in the NCAA.

Liendo, the Olympic silver medalist in the men’s 100 fly, has no surprises on his schedule, entering the men’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, while Kharun, who won bronze in Paris in the men’s 100 and 200 fly, will race all three butterfly events and the 50 free.

Masse, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s 200 back, has opted not to race that event in Victoria, focusing in on the 50 and 100 back while also entering the 100 free and 50 fly.

Also notably opting not to enter the women’s 200 back is Taylor Ruck, who was an Olympic finalist in Tokyo in the event. Ruck has entered the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 back, and 50 fly.

Without Masse and Ruck, the 200 back is looking wide open on the women’s side if McIntosh doesn’t end up racing it, as she’s the only swimmer seeded under 2:11.

Other notable entrants include seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak, who has entered the women’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, opting not to contest the 200 free, while Mary-Sophie Harvey, who was 4th at the Olympics in the 200 free and racked up five medals in December at Short Course Worlds, has a massive event schedule with eight entries: 100/200/400 free, 50 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Other Notable Entrants

Among the notable names who won’t be racing include Julie Brousseau, Sydney Pickrem and Regan Rathwell, while some other 2024 Olympians such as Maggie MacNeil, Rebecca Smith and Kelsey Wog have retired since Paris.

There are a few international swimmers on the psych sheets, most notably Italian breaststroker Anita Bottazzo, who trains at the University of Florida and has already qualified for Italy’s World Championship team in the women’s 100 breast.