McEnroe Sisters Shine on Final Day of SC Senior Short Course Championships

SOUTH CAROLINA SENIOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (USA SWIMMING)

February 11-14, 2021

Middle Tyger YMCA, Duncan, South Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

The final day of the South Carolina Senior Short Course Championships wrapped up on Sunday, with swimmers competing in the 200 IM, 100 free, and 200 back.

Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club, led by sisters Annika and Kirsti McEnroe, was victorious on the girls’ side with 1,402 points, and also accumulated the largest number of points for boys and girls with a total of 2,221. On the boys’ side, Team Greenville had the most points, amassing 1,238.

Annika McEnroe picked up two more individual wins to close out a successful meet. The Cal commit touched first in the 200 IM (2:00.65), ahead of her sister Kirsti (2:02.43), and in the 200 back (1:59.28). In the latter event, she was the only swimmer to finish under 2 minutes.

Kirsti picked up an individual win of her own, finishing first in the 100 free. She was the only swimmer to dip under the 50 second mark, with her time of 49.80 just off of her lifetime best of 49.66.

On the boys’ side, Team Greenville swept the top 2 spots in the 200 IM, with Jack Doyle (1:52.69) finishing just ahead of 400 IM winner and Army West Point commit Silas Crosby (1:53.07).

In both the 100 free and 200 back, Team Greenville picked up the win win, with Jeffrey Stachelek claiming the top spot in the 100 free in a lifetime best 46.28, and Nils Bognar finishing first in the 200 back in 1:51.95.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Combined:

Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club – 2,221 Team Greenville – 2,075 South Carolina Swim Club – 1,900.5 Palmetto Aquatics – 1,269 Carolina Aquatics – 1,032.5

Boys:

Team Greenville – 1,238 South Carolina Swim Club – 931.5 Palmetto Aquatics – 926 Y-Spartaquatics – 819 Carolina Aquatics – 578

Girls: