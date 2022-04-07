Maxime Grousset Claims #1 In The World With 48.09 100 Free In French Prelims

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Limoges Métropole, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & European Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Policy
On the same morning that Lewis Burras dropped a 48.15 100 free swim over in Sheffield, Frenchman Maxime Grousset snapped off a 48.09 preliminary swim in France to take over the top spot in the world rankings in 2021-22.
Grousset came into the meet having already been 48.34 in January, which ranked him #1 in the world for the year.
Grousset, who set a best time of 47.52 leading off France’s 400 free relay at the Olympics last summer, delivered his fastest swim since Tokyo in the heats to put himself in an excellent position to lock up a World Championship spot in the event in tonight’s final.
The 22-year-old was under the FFN qualifying standard of 48.77 at the French Elite Championships in December, clocking 48.45, and now will vie to become the first man sub-48 in 2022 in tonight’s final. Grousset already locked up a World Championship spot in the 50 fly on the opening day of the meet.
Hadrien Salvan, who solidified his spot on the Worlds team by winning yesterday’s 200 free, qualified second for the final in 48.54, also under the qualifying standard and well under his previous best of 49.26.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free
Grousset
48.09
|2
|Lewis
Burras
|GBR
|48.15
|04/07
|3
|Hwang
Sunwoo
|KOR
|48.42
|03/26
|4
|Andrej
Barna
|SRB
|48.44
|12/04
|5
|David
Popovici
|ROU
|48.50
|03/26
Both Grousset (24.86) and Salvan (24.95) split sub-25 on the back-half.
OTHER EVENTS
- Antoine Viquerat qualified first into the men’s 50 breast final in a time of 27.95, with 100 breast winner Carl Aitkaci and Florent Manaudou tied for second in 28.08. The FFN qualifying time sits at 27.33, with Manaudou perhaps looking to add this to his Worlds schedule given that he’s already qualified in the 50 fly.
- Fresh off a breakout showing in last night’s 100 back, 16-year-old Mary-Ambre Moluh qualified first in the women’s 50 back in a time of 27.83, just off her PB of 27.76 set in June. Analia Pigree, the National Record holder at 27.39 who was denied a Worlds spot in the 100 back, was second-fastest in 27.94. 100 back winner Emma Terebo sits third (28.29).
- Charlotte Bonnet was under the qualifying time this morning in the women’s 200 free, recording a time of 1:58.43. Russia’s Anna Egorova (1:59.09) and sprint specialist Marie Wattel (2:00.01) were second and third. The qualifying time sits at 1:58.66.
- The men’s 200 fly was paced by Noyan Taylan, who put up a time of 1:57.47 to inch under his PB of 1:57.70. Taylan would need to get down to 1:56.71 tonight to qualify for Worlds.
What is Marchand’s PB for the 100 free, have to imagine 47 is possible after watching him split 40 and 1:29 last month at NCAAs.
Manaudou going for the 50 breast, love it haha
He actually has medaled in the 50 Breast at a Worlds before believe it or not. Great at the 50 Breast
Maxime is about a decade late in converting his talents to French relay stardom