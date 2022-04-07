Maxime Grousset Claims #1 In The World With 48.09 100 Free In French Prelims

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

FFN Selection Policy

Entries

Results

On the same morning that Lewis Burras dropped a 48.15 100 free swim over in Sheffield, Frenchman Maxime Grousset snapped off a 48.09 preliminary swim in France to take over the top spot in the world rankings in 2021-22.

Grousset came into the meet having already been 48.34 in January, which ranked him #1 in the world for the year.

Grousset, who set a best time of 47.52 leading off France’s 400 free relay at the Olympics last summer, delivered his fastest swim since Tokyo in the heats to put himself in an excellent position to lock up a World Championship spot in the event in tonight’s final.

The 22-year-old was under the FFN qualifying standard of 48.77 at the French Elite Championships in December, clocking 48.45, and now will vie to become the first man sub-48 in 2022 in tonight’s final. Grousset already locked up a World Championship spot in the 50 fly on the opening day of the meet.

Hadrien Salvan, who solidified his spot on the Worlds team by winning yesterday’s 200 free, qualified second for the final in 48.54, also under the qualifying standard and well under his previous best of 49.26.

Both Grousset (24.86) and Salvan (24.95) split sub-25 on the back-half.

OTHER EVENTS