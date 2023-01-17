Max Stern Breaks Chas Morton’s 41-Year-Old Southeastern LSC Record In 50 Breast

2023 SE BSL Southern Classic

January 7-8, 2023

Birmingham, AL

SCY (25 yards)

Results

10-year-old swimmer Max Stern took down a legendary record at the BSL Southern Classic earlier this month, breaking Chas Morton‘s 41-year-old Southeastern Swimming (SE) LSC mark in the boys’ 9-10 50 breaststroke (SCY).

Stern, who competes for the Opelika Swim Team, clocked a time of 33.05 in the event, downing the previous LSC record of 33.24 set by Morton back in March of 1982.

In the all-time ranks, Stern now sits 39th among 10 and under boys in the U.S.

Morton is widely regarded as one of the greatest age group swimmers in U.S. history, and has held numerous National Age Group Records. He still holds the boys’ 11-12 LCM mark in the 100 fly (58.74) from 1983, and in 2019, Thomas Heilman broke his last-remaining NAG record in yards in the boys’ 11-12 100 fly.

This was the fourth LSC record for Stern, who also owns marks in the boys’ 50 free, 50 back and 50 breast in the 8 and under age group.

Stern, who is coached by 2012 Olympic gold medalist Tyler McGill, followed up his record performance by recording six best times at the GPAC Winter Invitational last weekend, including putting up the nation’s fastest time this season for 10 & under boys in the 50 free in 25.54. The swim also fell just .03 shy of the SE LSC record set by Jackson DeFore in 2009.

Stern is within striking distance of several other LSC records owned by Morton in the 9-10 age group, with Morton still owning marks in the 50 back, 100 back, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 IM and 200 IM.